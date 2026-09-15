Ramaphosa pushes Brics ties as investment lags in South Africa

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India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of Brics summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12 2026. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to South Africa’s Brics relationships to attract investment and deepen trade as the economy struggles to break out of a low-growth trajectory. But economist Raymond Parsons warns that foreign capital from the bloc cannot substitute for stronger domestic investment.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s economic relationship with India, saying the country should use its Brics membership to deepen bilateral co-operation and expand trade and investment.

The president said more than 150 Indian companies had invested more than $10bn in South Africa, creating more than 18,000 jobs, while South African companies such as Naspers, FirstRand, Sanlam and Momentum have significant investments in India.

He identified green industrialisation, critical minerals and beneficiation, infrastructure, agriculture and the digital economy as areas offering opportunities for further investment and partnerships between the two countries.

Ramaphosa said South Africa wants to strengthen business ties with India and also restore direct flights between the two countries.

His comments come after Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso described the economy’s latest contraction as a “reality check”, arguing that reforms undertaken by government and business had not yet translated into the level of investment required to drive stronger growth.

The economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter, with trade, manufacturing and mining among the sectors that contracted. Mavuso said gross fixed capital formation stood at only 13.6% of GDP in the quarter, highlighting the weakness of investment in the economy.

She said the next phase of the government-business partnership will focus on growth and investor confidence, with infrastructure, mining, agriculture and tourism identified as areas with significant potential.

Dr Raymond Parsons, an economist at the North-West University Business School, said South Africa needs to diversify its markets and investment sources as the global economy increasingly fragments.

Brics is valuable as a means of creating greater structural diversity in South Africa’s economic relationships but should be viewed as a strategic balancing mechanism rather than a replacement for the country’s existing economic ties with Western markets.

“South Africa must rightly not be beholden to any one economic bloc and must be seen to be spreading its risks,” Parsons said.

South Africa should use its Brics relationships to move beyond the export of raw materials towards “value-add partnerships” involving processing and industrialisation.

Parsons said there is already evidence of targeted investment from Brics countries in areas such as green energy and infrastructure, while Chinese and Indian companies have established investment stakes in sectors including automotive assembly, digital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and electric vehicle components.

However, he cautioned that Brics funding remains an adjunct to South Africa’s broader investment sources rather than a solution to its domestic investment weakness.

“Brics funding is a useful adjunct to South Africa’s investment sources, [but] it cannot substitute for domestic capital mobilisation,” Parsons said.

He identified the intensified third phase of the government-business partnership in infrastructure, mining, agriculture and tourism as one of the most important recent levers for raising investment.

The partnership is intended to accelerate structural reforms in areas such as logistics, energy-grid expansion, crime and municipal renewal.

The success of these interventions will determine whether South Africa could break out of its 1%-2% growth corridor and move towards the government-business target of 3% GDP growth by 2030, Parsons said.

“It would be plausible to say that getting domestic investment and growth going is a prerequisite for FDI [foreign direct investment] to follow,” he said. “FDI, from wherever, is a facilitator, not a foundation.”

Mavuso similarly argued that reforms to electricity and logistics are beginning to alleviate some constraints on business, but investors need confidence that these improvements will be sustained before committing capital at scale.

She pointed to improvements at Transnet as an example of what could be achieved through reform and private-sector participation. Transnet recorded a R4.6bn profit in its latest financial year, compared with a R1.9bn loss previously, while the concessioning of the Durban Gateway Terminal generated R12.5bn for the state-owned logistics company.

Read: Transnet turns profit as R70bn investment plan advances

Parsons said the contrast between the president’s investment push and the business sector’s assessment highlights the central challenge facing the government: attracting foreign capital while simultaneously creating the domestic conditions that make South Africa an attractive destination for investment.

For Ramaphosa, Brics provides an increasingly important platform for expanding South Africa’s pool of potential investors and markets. Parsons’ assessment suggests the success of that strategy will ultimately depend on whether South Africa can tackle the domestic infrastructure, energy, logistics, municipal and policy constraints that continue to weigh on investment and growth.