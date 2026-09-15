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WATCH LIVE | Cosatu’s 15th national congress day 2

Alliance under scrutiny as trade union federation debates ties with ANC and SACP

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TimesLIVE

ANC and SACP leaders are expected to address Cosatu’s 15th national congress in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday to Thursday amid ongoing debate about its alliance with both organisations.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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