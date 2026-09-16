ANC to appeal Electoral Court ruling as IEC finalises candidate lists

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IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, chair Mosotho Moepya and IEC general manager Fikile Moya give a briefing on the 2026 local government elections, on September 2 2026. Picture:

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has certified 136,790 candidates to contest the November 4 local government elections, a sharp increase from the 95,427 candidates who contested the 2021 elections.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Wednesday that 5,096 candidates had been disqualified after the commission completed its statutory review of nominations, including checks that candidates were properly nominated and that contestants had paid the applicable deposits.

The final lists of candidates and political parties will be published later on Wednesday, providing certainty about who will appear on the ballot papers.

The 2026 elections will see candidates contest 10,526 seats across eight metropolitan municipalities, 44 district municipalities and 205 local municipalities.

Of the certified candidates, 98,219 were nominated by political parties to contest ward seats, while 38,571 will contest proportional representation seats. There are also 621 independent candidates contesting ward seats.

The number of candidates represents a significant increase from 2021, when 95,427 candidates contested 10,478 seats.

Mamabolo said the nomination process closed on August 28, with 84% of nominations submitted through the IEC’s online candidate nomination portal and 16% submitted manually at local electoral offices.

The commission issued notices on September 4 to 221 political parties and independent candidates relating to 1,280 nominated candidates who were required to submit additional documentation, including identification documents and completed acceptance-of-nomination forms.

A further 550 candidates were affected by duplicate nominations after being nominated as both independent candidates and by political parties, or by more than one political party. The IEC issued notices to 203 political parties and 28 independent candidates in relation to these nominations.

Political parties were given until September 11 to either retain affected candidates on their lists or replace them.

The high number of parties contesting the elections will also affect the design of ballot papers in several municipalities.

Mamabolo said municipalities with more than 48 parties on their proportional representation ballots would require a double-column ballot paper.

The City of Johannesburg has 75 parties on its PR ballot, followed by Tshwane with 70, eThekwini with 69, Ekurhuleni with 67 and Cape Town with 55.

Emfuleni has 41 parties, while Polokwane and Rustenburg have 36 each, Nelson Mandela Bay has 37 and the Capricorn district municipality has 36 parties contesting PR ballots.

A similar double-column design will apply to ward ballots where there are more than 48 candidates. Ward 18 in Johannesburg has 63 candidates.

The IEC said 62% of all candidates are men and 38% women. Among candidates contesting proportional representation seats, women account for 44% and men 56%. Women account for 35% of ward candidates, compared with 65% men.

Candidates aged between 40 and 49 make up the largest age group at 31%, followed by those aged 50 to 59 at 24.3% and those aged 30 to 39 at 23.8%. Candidates aged 18 to 39 account for 32% of all candidates.

The publication of the final lists allows the IEC to move towards printing ballot papers. The ballot paper draw will take place on September 23, when contesting parties will also sign the electoral code of conduct.

The IEC has also introduced a separate code dealing with disinformation, which was promulgated on September 4. The commission said the measure was intended to strengthen its response to false or misleading information during the election period.

Special-vote applications will open on September 21 and close on October 12.

Special votes will cater for voters who cannot physically attend their voting station because of their physical circumstances, as well as voters who will be unable to vote at their registered station on November 4.

Approved voters in the latter category will vote at their voting stations on November 2 and 3.

Mamabolo said the IEC had secured 23,696 voting stations nationally. The figure includes 22,668 permanent structures, 995 temporary structures and 33 mobile voting stations. The number could change slightly as the commission finalises lease agreements.

The commission has also recruited more than half of the 23,696 presiding officers and 29,964 deputy presiding officers required for the elections, with training under way across the country.

The IEC is conducting additional checks on its results system ahead of the election.

It has appointed external independent auditors to assess key controls, processes and functionality of the system used to collate and process results.

The commission will also give contesting parties access to the system so that their own ICT experts can test it between October 5 and October 12.

Quality-assurance testing of the results system is scheduled to begin on September 17 and will run for three weeks. The testing will include functionality, performance and code reviews.

Mamabolo said the IEC would proceed with the election timetable following the Electoral Court’s decision on the ANC’s challenge concerning the candidate nomination process.

The ANC said on Wednesday it had noted the Electoral Court judgment concerning the dispute over the submission of its candidate information in affected municipalities.

In a statement, the ANC said it respected the courts and judicial process but maintained that the dispute concerned the legal status of candidate information which it said had been captured in the IEC’s electronic system before the prescribed deadline.

The party said it would exercise its legal rights and pursue the appropriate appeal process, with its legal representatives engaging the court on the legal questions arising from the judgment.

The ANC also called on its members, leaders and supporters to remain disciplined and refrain from public commentary that could prejudice or interfere with the ongoing legal process.

It said it remained committed to contesting the 2026 local government elections.

Business Day