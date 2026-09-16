Electoral court to rule on IEC-ANC battle over exclusion of 181 candidates

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IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, chair Mosotho Moepya and communications general manager Fikile Moya attend a briefing on the 2026 local government elections, in Centurion, Pretoria, on September 2 2026.

The electoral court will on Wednesday make a ruling on the ANC’s court case challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision to exclude 181 of its candidates from contesting the November 4 local government elections.

The case, argued in the court on Tuesday, centres on whether the party complied with the legal requirements for submitting candidate nominations. This is after information for 181 candidates across six municipalities was captured on the IEC’s online candidate nomination system (OCNS) but was not finally submitted using the system’s “submit as final” function before the August 28 5pm deadline.

The ANC argues that it had completed the electronic forms, uploaded the required documentation and paid the necessary deposits before the deadline, meaning the IEC had all the information required to process the candidates.

Representing the ANC, advocate Daniel Burger argued that the IEC made an appealable decision when it excluded the candidates on the basis that they had not pressed the “submit as final” button.

Burger said the commission had interpreted the Municipal Electoral Act and regulations to mean that failure to press the button automatically disqualified the ANC’s candidates.

The ANC argues that this interpretation amounted to a decision on electoral law and therefore falls within the electoral court’s appellate jurisdiction.

Burger rejected the IEC’s reliance on previous judgments concerning parties seeking condonation for late nominations or other forms of noncompliance.

He said the ANC was not asking the court to condone a late submission or extend the electoral timetable but to recognise information that had already been submitted to and received by the IEC before the deadline.

The ANC’s substantive argument turns on the meaning of “submit” in sections 14 and 17 of the Municipal Electoral Act.

Burger said the act requires parties to submit information electronically to the chief electoral officer “in the prescribed manner”, while the relevant regulations require parties to complete electronic forms and upload supporting documentation.

He argued that neither the act nor regulations expressly requires a party to press the OCNS’s “submit as final” button.

“The pressing of the button is mandated by neither,” Burger told the court, arguing that the ANC had complied with the statutory requirements because its information and documentation were in the IEC’s possession before the cut-off.

Read: EDITORIAL | IEC is right to stand firm against the ANC

The ANC also relies on constitutional principles favouring enfranchisement, arguing that where electoral legislation is capable of more than one interpretation, the court should favour the interpretation that promotes participation rather than exclusion.

Burger referred to Constitutional Court judgments dealing with candidate deposits and electoral participation, arguing that the purpose of the statutory provisions was to establish that parties and candidates had a serious intention to contest elections and provide the IEC with the information required to organise them.

The ANC argues that its intention was clear because it had uploaded its candidate information, provided the required documentation and paid the deposits for the affected municipalities.

The IEC disputes this interpretation.

(Supplied)

Advocate Terry Motau argued that the electoral court does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter as an appeal because the ANC had not raised the statutory interpretation issue with the IEC before approaching the court.

Motau said the ANC’s initial correspondence with the commission focused on alleged technical glitches and asked the IEC to investigate system records. He argued that the interpretation of sections 14 and 17 and the relevant regulations only became the basis of the ANC’s case once it approached the court.

The IEC maintains that the OCNS was functioning properly and that the ANC failed to finalise the affected nominations before the deadline.

Motau said the ANC had known the requirements of the electronic nomination system and had complied with them for the majority of its submissions. He argued that the party could not challenge the framework retrospectively after failing to comply with it.

The IEC also argues that the “submit as final” function forms part of the prescribed electronic submission process. Capturing, uploading and saving information, it says, does not amount to a final submission.

The DA, which was allowed to intervene, supported the IEC’s position.

Advocate Michael Bishop argued that the regulations make use of the OCNS part of the prescribed method of electronic submission. He pointed to the system’s user manual, which he said provides for captured lists that have not been finalised by the deadline to be treated as void.

Bishop said the distinction between capturing and finalising information was necessary to establish certainty about which parties intended to contest an election.

If the ANC’s interpretation were accepted, he argued, a party could capture candidate information, decide not to contest an election and deliberately refrain from pressing the final-submission button, only for those candidates to nevertheless be treated as valid submissions.

The DA argued that this would undermine the purpose of the final-submission mechanism and create uncertainty in the electoral process.

Bishop rejected the ANC’s argument that the requirement undermined enfranchisement. He argued that free and fair elections require certainty about which candidates are lawfully entitled to appear on the ballot and that there was nothing onerous about pressing the final-submission button.

The DA further argued that it had a direct and substantial interest in the case because it has candidates contesting in all six affected municipalities and has a constitutional interest in elections being conducted according to the statutory framework.

The judges repeatedly questioned the parties about the tension between electoral certainty and enfranchisement, including whether allowing the ANC’s candidates onto the ballot would be fair to parties that complied with the submission requirements.

Burger rejected the suggestion that the ANC was asking to be pardoned for noncompliance, arguing that the final button was not itself a statutory requirement.

In reply, advocate Ben Winks, also for the ANC, disputed the IEC’s contention that the ANC’s original case was solely about technical glitches. He said its correspondence had raised the alleged system problems and its interpretation of the law.

Winks also argued that the IEC’s own position that candidates whose information had been captured but not finally submitted would be excluded amounted to an appealable decision.

He disputed the DA’s interpretation of the OCNS user manual, arguing that provisions concerning the voiding of captured lists dealt with withdrawing lists and did not give the IEC a power to automatically exclude lists at the deadline merely because they had not been finally submitted.

Bishop also told the court that another Electoral Court panel had earlier on Tuesday dismissed a similar application by Freedom in South Africa.

The ANC disputed the significance of that decision, maintaining that the question before the court was whether the final-submission button was required by the legislation and regulations, rather than merely being part of the IEC’s technical system.

Business Day