PetroSA faces liquidation over R600m unpaid fuel bill

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PetroSA, the national oil company, is facing a liquidation from a disgruntled supplier over a R600m debt related to the supply of fuel — claiming the state-owned entity was commercially insolvent and unable to repay its debt.

Nako Energy has approached the courts, accusing PetroSA of reneging on previous promises to pay it the R600m it says is payable to it.

“The respondent is indebted to the applicant in terms of supply by the applicant to the respondent of petroleum products and the respondent having acknowledged in writing on May 19 2025 that it is indebted to the applicant in the amount of R605.5m,” an affidavit deposed by Nako CEO Nkosinathi Ngwenya reads.

“Notwithstanding such acknowledgment of liability, the respondent has failed to make payment to the applicant in respect of such acknowledged liability and in respect of its overall liability to the applicant in respect of the petroleum products sold and delivered by the applicant to the respondent.

“The respondent has received the petroleum products sold by the applicant to it. There is simply no reason why the applicant is not entitled to receive payment from the respondent. The only reason that the respondent has not made payment to the applicant is because the respondent is unable to make payment.”

Nako in its court papers insists that to date, PetroSA has not furnished it with reasons on why it has not paid it, leaving it to conclude that the entity might be commercially insolvent.

PetroSA did not respond to requests to comment.

The business dealings between Nako and PetroSA came to the fore last year through reporting by investigative journalism outlet AmaBhungane.

According to the reports, Nako Energy and PetroSA are at the centre of a major South African energy scandal involving irregular fuel deals, huge debt and contaminated petrol.

Nako has denied the allegations. Ngwenya has previously filed a formal complaint with the mineral resources & energy department, accusing PetroSA and major oil firms of using “warlike tactics” and “monopolistic practices” to intentionally sabotage black-owned upstart businesses.

The lawsuit against PetroSA comes as the country grapples with restoring domestic refining capacity, which is critical to reducing reliance on imports.

Business Day reported on Monday that South Africa spent about R76bn more than it would have importing refined petroleum products in 2021-24 had it not allowed its refining capacity to wither away, exposing the economy to the vulnerability of external shocks.

The economy also paid the price in job losses, with 5,400 jobs cut as a result.

These are observations made in notes by economists published by the South African Reserve Bank last week.

PetroSA operates South Africa’s state-owned gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay, serving a strategic role in national fuel security and synthetic petroleum production.

Business Day