‘Dismissed’: Court strikes down ‘vexatious’ bribery case against justice Unterhalter

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Ltigation based on a 'baseless claim' against Supreme Court of Appeal justice David Unterhalter has been dismissed by the high court in Pretoria. Picture:

Litigation against Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) justice David Unterhalter in which he was accused of the “most grievous misconduct without a scrap of evidence” by a man claiming the judge received a bribe from litigants has been dismissed by the high court in Pretoria.

The high court on Tuesday delivered a judgment dismissing the case by Eric Achuko against the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) seeking to review the Judicial Conduct Committee’s decision, led by deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya at the time, that his complaint against Unterhalter was baseless and he could not appeal it.

Achuko is a civilian and court records show he has litigated in a few cases representing himself. After losing a case against Absa and FirstRand Bank decided by Unterhalter, Achuko has rentlessly accused Unterhalter of gross misconduct, claiming the judge received a bribe from litigants in a case he lost.

Unterhalter in 2019 dismissed Achuko’s case against Absa Bank, First Rand, the Financial Services Board, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the South African Reserve Bank, the Banking Association of South Africa, the minister of finance and the minister of justice.

Achuko alleged the judge received a bribe from Absa based on an email sent to him and several other people when Unterhalter’s work email was hacked in 2023.

The email sent reads: “Dear Achuko, please see attached payment advise.”

This is the email on which Eric Achuko based his allegation that justice David Unterhalter was bribed by a litigant. The email, however, does not link to any of the respondents in his case. Picture: (Screenshot)

The court papers show the same email was sent from the justice’s email to several people, and the SCA IT department confirmed Unterhalter’s email was compromised by hackers.

On Tuesday, judge Mabaeng Denise Lenyai dismissed the application by Achuko, who was self-represented without a lawyer, with costs, finding the case was “a frivolous and vexatious litigation against a judge”.

Lenyai dismissed the case not on its merits but on procedural grounds: Achuko had failed to first seek consent before litigating against the judge.

Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act requires litigants to first seek consent from a head of court before instituting civil litigation against a judge. Unterhalter is a justice of the SCA and serves on the appeal court bench.

The failure to seek consent before instituting the challenge against Unterhalter was fatal to Achuko’s litigation, Lenyai found in dismissing the case.

Achuko in the litigation went up against Unterhalter, represented by advocate Wim Trengove SC and advocate Nick Ferreira.

Advocate Wim Trengove SC represented justice David Unterhalter in the litigation. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Achuko submitted that his failure to comply with section 47 should not defeat his substantive constitutional rights. Lenyai, however, found the case did not concern a minor or technical defect but a statutory requirement.

“The applicant’s submission that he did not understand the requirement cannot in my view cure the defect,” Lenyai said.

“The applicant [Achuko] further sought, in substance, condonation for his noncompliance with section 47. The difficulty with that submission is that it assumes the defect is one which the court is empowered to condone. It is not.”

Lenyai argued that if the court would decide on the merits of the case without compliance with section 47 it would be contrary to what the law provides.

“In the circumstances, the court cannot proceed to adjudicate the substantive allegations against the second respondent [Unterhalter] because the proceedings in which those allegations are advanced were not validly instituted against him,” she said.

“Having reached this conclusion, it is unnecessary to determine the remaining issues raised in the application. In particular, this court need not determine the merits of the allegations concerning the email, the applicant’s complaint before the JSC, the alleged appeal, the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act delay, or the substantive lawfulness of the committee’s decision.”

Judge Mabaeng Denise Lenyai dismissed the case against the SCA's justice David Unterhalter at the high court in Pretoria. Picture: (Law Society of South Africa. )

The purpose of section 47 is to safeguard judicial independence and protect judges from nonmeritorious litigation.

On costs, Unterhalter’s case was that Achuko, having accused him of “the most grievous misconduct without any scrap of evidence”, should pay the legal costs of the litigation to send a strong signal to “disgruntled litigants not to use the courts to seek revenge against the judges who find against them”.

Lenyai ruled in favour of Unterhalter on costs because she was not convinced Achuko’s case was a genuine public interest and constitutional challenge brought against a state entity, the JSC.

“This in my view is a frivolous and vexatious litigation against a judge,” Lenyai found.

The loss before the high court marks a third defeat for Achuko, who previously lost before the JSC and Judicial Conduct Committee in advancing the same case against Unterhalter.

BusinessDay