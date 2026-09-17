Lesufi urges patience as police build cases in Ekurhuleni killings

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Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has asked South Africans to be patient while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of women in Ekurhuleni. File picture:

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Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged South Africans to give police time to build their cases, after the body of a ninth woman was discovered in Ekurhuleni in two months, saying investigators were making progress.

Lesufi was speaking to the media in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on Thursday after the partially naked body of a woman was found wrapped in a sheet on the side of the road.

Police said the woman, believed to be about 30 years old, was discovered by a passerby, and that preliminary indications suggested she had been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped at the scene.

Her discovery brings to nine the number of women’s bodies found across Ekurhuleni since July.

Police are investigating possible links between some of the cases but have not established that all nine are connected.

Lesufi said he had confidence in investigators and suggested there could soon be developments in some of the cases.

“I have trust in the law enforcement agencies. I’ve got briefings. We’re making a breakthrough. There are two, three cases that are going to get results. And I really feel South Africans should be patient. I know the level of anger, the level of frustration, the level of despair, it’s natural. I mean, if you have a ninth body, no-one will behave normally, but the investigators have done well.”

Lesufi said investigators in a multidisciplinary team had pursued leads beyond Gauteng, while some people they were looking for had moved from areas where police operations were under way.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said on Thursday that investigators had identified possible links between some cases, but that further forensic and investigative work was required to confirm those connections.

Lesufi appealed for investigators to be given space to work, saying authorities could not make arrests without sufficient evidence.

“The country is wide, the province is wide. They have to be reasonable as well. We must not be emotional. And we must not just throw insults and throw accusations, doubts all over. The reality is some people have declared war and we have to respond to it, and I think the state has the capacity to respond to it,” he said.

He rejected suggestions that insufficient investigative work was being done, saying police were receiving assistance from technology and surveillance resources.

“You can doubt it if you want to, but the team briefs us and the team has been working around the clock. We’ve done our work, we’ve gathered evidence, we’ve used resources,” said Lesufi. “There are cyber companies that have provided information. We’ve got footage because of the investment we’ve made in CCTV cameras and other things.”

Lesufi said pressure for swift arrests should not result in police acting before they had gathered evidence capable of supporting a prosecution. “Let’s wait for the police to come because we can’t just arrest somebody if you have not concretised the evidence. And you [journalists] will be the first ones to accuse us that we arrested a person on the basis that there was pressure.”

The premier said he had been briefed by the acting provincial police commissioner and was confident investigators would make progress. “I’m convinced. I mean, they’ve cracked many big cases before, so I have no grounds to doubt that they will break this case, but we have to give them space. We have to have evidence.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE