SAA Technical stuck with excess spares after Mango and Comair fail

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Mango grounded its flights in July 2021 due to severe financial distress. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

South African Airways Technical (SAAT) is looking to dispose of more than 40,000 aircraft spares it is stuck with after the reduction of the airline’s fleet and the demise of Mango and Comair.

SAAT is contracted to source aircraft spares and materials that are held in stock for the maintenance of SAA and third-party aircraft.

The company on Wednesday put potential buyers on alert that it will sell the excess spares “gathering dust” at its facilities. It said the reasons for the excess stock are SAA’s fleet reduction after the business rescue process and the demise of Comair and Mango.

“The situation was compounded by the retirement of the A340-600 fleet,” the company said in a request for proposals.

“SAAT presently has large quantities of outdated, surplus and unproductive aircraft materials (inventory), including rotables, expendables and consumables that no longer match SAA’s current or future fleet maintenance plans and expected operational needs.

“The number of line items to be disposed of is approximately 41,761 obsolete stock items that were counted and verified.”

Mango grounded its flights in July 2021 due to severe financial distress and entered a structured business rescue process, with potential deals falling through.

Comair, a former British Airways franchisee that also owned South Africa’s first low-cost carrier brand, Kulula, followed suit in 2022, after its liquidation.

The implosion of the two airlines saw FlySafair win more market share, emerging as South Africa’s largest operating low-cost airline.

SAAT is a key cog in SAA’s stable and the broader aviation industry. As Africa’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, it provides aircraft maintenance services to a vast number of commercial airlines.

The entity boasts nearly 85,000m² of hangar space, including a 36,000m² major maintenance hangar.

Reports emerged in April that there was an organised criminal syndicate operating within SAAT, where valuable avionics and aircraft parts were stolen and illegally sold.

A former SAAT avionics technician was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the syndicate.

SAAT chair Lisa Mangcu. Picture: (EUGENE COETZEE)

SAAT chair Lisa Mangcu, in a frank assessment to parliament in April, said the company suffered major losses linked to stolen expensive avionics components.

Both SAA and SAAT this year received disclaimed audits with findings for the sixth consecutive year. This means that they yet again failed to provide sufficient evidence to back up their financial statements and that the state of record-keeping is so poor that the auditor-general is unable to even determine how significantly misstated SAA’s finances are.

Business Times in June reported that SAAT is exploring the possibility of providing close-protection services to its employees, investigating allegations of fraud and rooting out a criminal syndicate said to be fleecing the entity.

This comes as the fight against corruption in South Africa continues to claim the lives of whistle-blowers and professionals probing graft.

The entity, a wholly owned subsidiary of SAA, is no stranger to corruption allegations, having featured prominently at the Zondo commission, which probed allegations of state capture.

The government has recently restarted its search for a private strategic equity partner for SAA. This fresh attempt follows the dramatic 2024 collapse of a high-profile, three-year negotiation to sell a majority stake to a private equity consortium.

Business Day