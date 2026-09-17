Transnet advances private sector participation with LNG tender

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Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has invited private operators to develop and run a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of East London, adding to a growing pipeline of projects bringing private sector participation into the country’s ports and rail network.

TNPA issued a request for proposals on Wednesday for an operator to design, finance, build, operate and maintain a small-to-medium-scale LNG terminal under a 25-year concession.

The tender forms part of the government’s broader freight logistics reform programme, which is bringing private operators into parts of the port and rail system and allowing private rail companies to use Transnet’s infrastructure to transport goods.

At the ports, Transnet is pursuing private sector participation in projects including the Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal, which handles bulk commodities, and the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Cape Town, which handles a range of cargo.

At Durban’s Container Terminal Pier 2, which handles containers moving through the port, a 25-year partnership with international terminal operator International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) is in operation. Transnet retains a majority stake in the partnership, while ICTSI operates the terminal.

On the rail side, the reforms allow private train operators to use Transnet’s network rather than relying solely on the state-owned freight operator. Eleven private train-operating companies have been granted access to parts of the network, with the first access agreements concluded in May. Transnet said the new operators could initially add about 24-million tonnes of capacity to the rail network.

Transnet has established a dedicated rail infrastructure management unit, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim), to manage the rail network and access to it. The aim is to separate control of the network from the operation of freight trains, allowing private operators to run trains on the network alongside Transnet’s freight business.

Transnet has also been issuing tenders for private operators to access sidings — sections of track used to load and unload freight — and other rail infrastructure as more operators prepare to use the network.

The Port of East London LNG terminal is aimed at industrial and other gas users in the Eastern Cape. TNPA said it had received interest from potential operators through an earlier expression of interest process.

The terminal will be developed in the port’s West Bank precinct, with the successful bidder responsible for the infrastructure and operational and safety systems needed to handle small-to-medium-scale LNG imports.

The project follows TNPA’s 2023 market-sounding process for small-to-medium-scale LNG facilities at several ports.

It comes as South Africa moves to develop gas infrastructure alongside plans for additional gas-fired power capacity. The Zululand Energy Terminal at Richards Bay is also being developed as an LNG import, storage and regasification facility, with Eskom and ExxonMobil involved in agreements to advance the project.

The Integrated Resource Plan 2025 provides for 6,000MW of new gas-to-power capacity by 2030, with further capacity planned over the longer term. LNG could provide a source of gas for some of this generation.

Business Day