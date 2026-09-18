Mantashe urges mines to put worker safety first as fatalities climb

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Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says he is concerned that fatalities in the mining sector so far this year have already surpassed the number recorded for all of last year. Picture:

Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has called on mining companies to resist the temptation of chasing profits on the back of high prices to the detriment of workers’ safety.

Strong gold and platinum group metals (PGMs) prices have seen companies mining the precious metals reporting record profits and dividends.

Speaking at the Mine Health and Safety Tripartite Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mantashe said that he was concerned that fatalities in the sector so far this year had already surpassed the number recorded for all of last year.

“Regrettably, as of September 14 2026, the industry had recorded 49 fatalities. Of those, three are classified as miscellaneous fatalities, referring to cases where the cause of death has not yet been determined. We, therefore, urge the industry to expedite investigations into these fatalities and ensure the timely finalisation of the causes,” Mantashe said.

“By September 14 this year, the platinum sector accounted for 18 fatalities, followed by gold with 17 and diamonds with five. In essence, platinum and gold collectively account for more than 70% of all fatalities recorded in 2026 alone, demonstrating the continued concentration of fatal risks within these two sectors,” Mantashe said.

“This brings into question: with the prices of gold and platinum doing well, could it be that mine owners are chasing profits at the expense of health and safety? We submit to this summit that the industry cannot put profits above the health and safety of workers.”

Harmony Gold, which operates some of the deepest underground mines, on Tuesday reported another death at its South African operations, taking the group’s toll over the past five years to 46, putting its safety record under increased scrutiny.

This brings into question: with the prices of gold and platinum doing well, could it be that mine owners are chasing profits at the expense of health and safety? — Gwede Mantashe, Mineral & petroleum resources minister

In 2025, the South African mining industry recorded 41 deaths, marking a record annual low and a 91% improvement on 484 deaths in 1994.

in July, Impala Platinum temporarily suspended mining at its flagship Rustenburg complex after six worker deaths over the past year and a rise in serious underground safety incidents.

The company initiated a “comprehensive safety reset” on July 24–28 to strengthen operational controls and prevent further incidents.

Mantashe, a former miner, urged the industry to “respect workers”, and accused the industry of substandard treatment of contract workers.

“An inherent risk to workers today that we need to address is contract work, which is a manifestation of exploitation and unemployment. Statistics show a correlation between the increase of contract workers in the mines and the increase in fatalities,” he said.

“This summit must discuss this issue and come up with recommendations on how best to resolve it. We cannot allow workers to be exploited perpetually simply because they are employed as contract workers. Every worker deserves fair treatment, decent working conditions and protection from exploitation.”

Business Day