Surge in Mpox cases sparks call for public vigilance

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Health officials urge vigilance as Mpox cases surge, with most infections reported in Cape Town. Picture:

A rapid increase in laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases has been recorded in the past few weeks.

Department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said that by September 17 the country had recorded 18 confirmed and one probable case.

“This requires immediate and sustained public co-operation to contain.

”Of concern is that 13 of the total cases were recorded between August 13 and September 17, which suggests a rapid local transmission of this preventable viral infection.

“The majority (15) of the cases were reported in the Western Cape, City of Cape Town in particular, three in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal.”

The patients range in age from 23 to 50 years, with a median age of 36.5 years, and 18 of them are males with only one female.

One of the most recent cases involved an individual who travelled to Spain earlier this month and returned to South Africa on September 14. This person underwent testing in Spain after being informed of his probable case status. South African health authorities are in contact with their Spanish counterparts regarding laboratory test results of the individual to confirm his Mpox status.

Mpox cases may present in any person who was in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus in the last few days (up to 21 days) and will present by displaying similar symptoms.

Mohale said: “The importance of continued surveillance, early detection, and public co-operation cannot be overemphasised in preventing further transmission.”

Mpox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue and rash or skin lesions that may appear on the face, hands, feet, genitals or other body parts. Typically, the skin lesions start as flat red spots before progressing to bumps, followed by fluid-filled blisters, then pus-filled bumps and eruptions into crusted scabs.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately and avoid close contact with others.

Mpox is transmitted mainly through close physical contact with an infected person, including skin-to-skin contact with the rash or lesions, and contact with contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing or towels used by an infected person.

Mpox-positive persons can also transmit the virus through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, uncovered coughing or sneezing.

Hand hygiene through frequent washing or use of sanitisers is an effective method to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government, through the support of the World Health Organisation, has secured limited doses of Mpox vaccines (Tecovirimat) as part of its outbreak response strategy to disrupt local transmission.

Mohale said the health authorities will decide where and how to use these doses to contain outbreaks.

TimesLIVE