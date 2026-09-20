Cachalia brings in top cops to probe Ekurhuleni women’s killings

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Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has roped in big shots — crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi — to lead investigations into the killings of nine women in Ekurhuleni.

Cachalia announced the pair’s involvement, led by the divisional commissioner for detective and forensic services, Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule, during a media briefing by the interministerial committee on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide on Sunday.

The investigations into the killings of the nine women had been led by acting deputy Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo. But Cachalia said the national office is taking charge, with Khumalo and Mkhwanazi assisting.

WATCH | Khumalo and Mkhwanazi to join Ekurhuleni murder investigations

He also confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the killings.

“I am confident from the report that I have received that the investigation will be concluded successfully,” Cachalia said.

Police have intensified the hunt for the perpetrators behind the crimes that have sparked outrage and left the country in mourning.

Cachalia said the necessary detective resources to properly investigate the cases have been made available.

Police have positively identified seven of the nine women whose bodies were found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

I am confident from the report that I have received that the investigation will be concluded successfully. — Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia

The women are Myobo Nomfesane, Busisiwe Mahlangu, Itumeleng Kekana, Gracious Nkomo, Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo and Dineo Motapane. Police are still working to inform the family of the seventh woman whose body has been positively identified.

During the briefing, Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, said police visibility has been increased in Ekurhuleni

In terms of some of the prevention strategies, Chikunga said: “The city of Ekurhuleni will intensify grass cutting and debushing of open spaces and clearing of illegal dumping sites.”

She said government is redirecting the “Love Your Street” campaign to mobilise communities to take an active role in keeping their neighbourhoods clean and promoting shared responsibility for safety.

The campaign encourages communities and municipalities to clean, maintain and improve public spaces.

However, she said, this does not absolve municipalities of their responsibility to provide reliable refuse collection, maintain open spaces and ensure they are adequately lit.

Chikunga said businesses, shopping centres, transport facilities, entertainment venues and other businesses operating in public spaces should ensure that lighting, security systems, emergency procedures and surveillance infrastructure are working properly.

She said the interministerial committee remained concerned that SA continues to face unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence and femicide despite stronger legislation and measures aimed at improving the criminal justice response.

She said the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide remained the country’s overarching framework for preventing violence, strengthening the criminal justice system, supporting victims and survivors, and addressing the social and economic factors that contribute to abuse.

Chikunga urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact W/O Elvis Manyike on 082-465-7249 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111. Information may be provided anonymously.

Sowetan