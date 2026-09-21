Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni denies contract killings as inquiry probes phone records

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Taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Business Day/

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni testified before the Madlanga commission on Monday, denying that he had ever commissioned contract killings.

This despite phone evidence showing he had asked associates about “izinkabi” (contract killers).

Chats between Sibanyoni and his associate Bafana Sindane show the taxi boss on August 2025 inquired about “baobe” (izinkabi), referring to a Sfundo Mhlongo and Khanyiseleni Mbatha.

Sibanyoni said in the taxi industry they used the term to refer to taxi bosses’ protectors.

“I was seeking to establish whether Mr Sindane … had any information about these persons,” said Sibanyoni.

“I categorically deny that I have ever commissioned, employed, assessed or provided support to persons engaged in taxi violence or any form of contract killing,” he said.

Sibanyoni objected to the use of evidence from his phone, raising concerns on how the commission accessed his phone records.

He said the commission, investigating allegations of criminal infiltration into law enforcement agencies, had accessed his device while it was in the custody of the police in an extortion and money-laundering case against him in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

“I object to the commission’s reliance on any phone content derived from the seizure in the Kwaggafontein criminal proceedings. I reserve the right to challenge this reliance, including by way of urgent application to the appropriate court if necessary,” Sibanyoni said.

Sibanyoni was asked about his financial transactions with a security company, Gubis85, owned by Calvin Mahlangu.

Gubis85 has been linked to a Tshwane metro security tender which has been tainted by corruption allegations.

Sibanyoni said that after an attempted hit on him, he hired Gubis85 for security services. In August 2022, Sibanyoni was a victim of an attempted assassination and was injured in the shooting.

Corruption accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala faces charges related to being the middleman in organising the hit on Sibanyoni.

Sibanyoni said he paid the company R145,000 monthly for security services.

A year after the commercial contract started, Sibanyoni said Gubis85 gave him a bakkie, a Toyota Hilux, as a birthday gift.

“The suggestion that this arrangement represents criminal conduct, whether extortion, facilitation of corruption or otherwise, is not merely speculative; it is directly contradicted by the comprehensive documentary record now placed before the commission,” he told the commission.

Sibanyoni had other money dealings with Calvin; he told the commission that they were both part of a “Shosholoza Club” — a stokvel of eight people. Each member received R4.5m at the end of the year.

“Mahlangu’s contribution to the stokvel account was made as a member, not as a conduit from Gubis85. Participating in a stokvel alongside Calvin Mahlangu does not create any impropriety.”

The commission is investigating links between people suspected in criminal conduct with the police. According to the commission probe, Sibanyoni was linked to about five police officers.

Sibanyoni admitted to being socially connected to policeman Fannie Nkosi but invoked the constitutional right not to self-incriminate, refusing to answer questions about their chats.

Nkosi was also linked to Msibi and other players accused of corruption, including Matlala.

Sibanyoni admitted to having a personal relationship with a police officer, W/O Bhokgolo Mahlangu. He described Mahlangu as his “homeboy” and said he works at a police station in Kwaggafontein. He had visited his home to attend meetings.

“This context of him [Mahlangu] being a homeboy who happens to serve in the SAPS is categorically different from the commission’s apparent suggestion that SAPS officers were being recruited or enlisted for improper purposes,” he said.

He said there was no proof of him directly making payments to police officers but that he was a “man of God” who had developed a culture of giving to “the needy and disadvantaged”.

The commission focused on chats between him and Sindane, showing on March 7 2025 a message saying, “The dog is dead.”

Sibanyoni said: “This message relates to the shooting of a person named Mabonga from Money Talks, who was shot in a police shootout…. It does not reflect any action by me, nor any direction I gave.

“The event was a police matter, not something I participated in or directed. I will not explain the feelings and reference to the dog, as the message was, in any event, not sent by me.”

Read: JMPD officers linked to R5m kidnapping, Madlanga inquiry hears

The police on March 7 2025 reported that Sphamandla Mabonga was killed in a standoff with police in Sandton.

Another message the commission asked Sibanyoni about was sent on June 25 2025, reading, “We are in charge of the streets.”

Sibanyoni said the expression requires contextual understanding because, taken in isolation, “it may appear alarming”, but he was referring to them “running on a daily basis”.

Sibanyoni’s cross-examination has been postponed to a date yet to be announced by the commission.

Business Day