Transnet asks Treasury for R26bn to refurbish rail network

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Private firms will be allowed to operate trains on the country's freigh rail network. Picture:

The National Treasury will head to next month’s medium-term budget policy statement seized with an application from the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim) for a further R26bn to refurbish the country’s rail network.

A new corridor linking mines in Botswana to South Africa’s ports is on the cards.

Trim, established by Transnet as an independent operating division to manage, operate and maintain the national rail network infrastructure, said the country’s rail network is marked by visible deterioration due to prolonged under-investment, theft and vandalism.

The entity on Friday acknowledged the Transnet was not in a financial position to fund the rehabilitation of the rail network, which is essential to facilitating trade.

“The quantum of investment required to rehabilitate (at a minimum) lines of economic importance by far exceeds Transnet’s capacity for funding thresholds, and therefore Trim urgently seeks fiscal support to address these underlying issues, stabilise the rail network, and bolster economic growth,” Trim said in the final network statement gazetted on Friday.

“Although alternative funding sources through private sector participation and other instruments are being explored, these are envisaged to take considerable time to implement. In the interim, capacity needs to be restored to enable rail reform.”

To speed up the refurbishment of the rail network, which has opened up to private sector players, Trim has again turned to the budget facility for infrastructure (BFI) to raise the funds it needs, having already secured about R10bn from the facility.

The quantum of investment required to rehabilitate (at a minimum) lines of economic importance by far exceeds Transnet’s capacity for funding thresholds, and therefore Trim urgently seeks fiscal support to address these underlying issues, stabilise the rail network, and bolster economic growth. — Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager

“Trim submitted BFI grant applications for the Cape (R8.7bn) and Central (R6bn) Corridors to the National Treasury on July 5 2026. Significant progress has also been made on the northeast (±R5.4bn) and container (±R6bn) corridor applications, which are targeted for submission by the October 15 2026 bid window.

“Therefore, beyond the R10bn already awarded, Trim is pursuing an additional R26bn in BFI grant funding to accelerate network rehabilitation across all corridors.

“These applications form part of a broader funding strategy aimed at supplementing internally funded capital investment, reducing the infrastructure backlog and improving network reliability, capacity and long-term sustainability.”

Historically, Transnet Freight Rail held a total monopoly on South Africa’s rail network. The launch of Trim officially separated rail operations from infrastructure ownership to accommodate a private operator.

Trim has a mammoth task of creating an operating capacity of 250-million tonnes by 2030. To achieve this, the entity has crafted a capital plan for each corridor.

The five-year capital investment programme totals R46.34bn, comprising R32.7bn in operating expenditure, R11.9bn in sustaining capital expenditure, and R1.7bn in expansionary capital expenditure.

Transnet handled 167.9-million tonnes of rail freight in the 2025/26 financial year, from 160.1-million tonnes in the prior year.

Even though South Africa has an extensive network, the rail infrastructure has not kept pace with evolving logistics needs, particularly in supporting the industrial sectors.

This has resulted in underperforming export systems, which negatively impact the country’s competitiveness in regional and global trade.

This is underscored by the underperformance on the network over the past decade. While the 167.9-million tonnes in the past financial year represented a significant increase, it was still 54.1-million tonnes short of the rail volumes reported in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

Trim this year concluded agreements with 11 private train operating companies in one of the biggest logistics reforms in a generation.

The 11 companies are expected to inject an additional 24-million tonnes of freight capacity across five strategic corridors, specifically targeting coal, manganese, containers, fuel and general freight segments.

Trim said it faces significant security challenges and exposures, with the central and container corridors being the most severely affected areas.

“These corridors experience elevated incidents of cable theft, vandalism and sabotage, driven by systemic vulnerabilities, poor contract management and organised criminal activity.”

Business Day reported in July that Trim had gone on tender looking to assemble an army of security guards and deploy drones to protect the central corridor from theft and vandalism.

Read: Drones, dogs and 1,000 guards: Transnet goes to war on rail crime

Protecting the corridor, which geographically spreads over three provinces (Gauteng, the Free State, and the North West), has proven to be a difficult task, with the corridor reporting nine theft and vandalism incidents daily in the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year.

The corridor is key to the north-south interface through land-locked Botswana via Mahikeng to Krugersdorp and Vryburg rail lines, supporting regional integration.

To deepen this integration, Trim said plans are afoot to construct a new corridor as part of its approved plan.

The mooted new corridor will link the mines in Botswana to the South African ports via the Eswatini link for the transportation of bulk commodities, strengthening regional integration.

“The project has received support from the department of transport to proceed; Trim and Botswana Railways will undertake bankable feasibility studies starting from 2026/27.”

The publication of the final network statement officially makes open access a reality in South Africa, marking a significant step towards establishing a more efficient, reliable and sustainable rail system that can drive economic growth.