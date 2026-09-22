Private vaccine makers enlisted to fight foot-and-mouth disease

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Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp has opened the door for private companies to manufacture the Agricultural Research Council’s (ARC) foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine at scale, in a move aimed at addressing constraints that have limited local production during South Africa’s worst FMD outbreak.

The ARC and its board unanimously approved Aucamp’s proposal on Monday to allow qualifying local and international companies to use the council’s intellectual property under conditional licensing agreements. The companies will manufacture the ARC vaccine while the council works to rebuild its own production capacity.

The move comes as South Africa continues a mass vaccination programme after FMD outbreaks were recorded in all nine provinces. By September, the government said more than 23-million vaccine doses had been imported, while all commercial dairy cattle — more than 1.38-million animals — had received their first dose.

The country has relied heavily on imported vaccines from suppliers in Argentina, Turkey and Botswana, while the ARC has worked to restore domestic manufacturing. In February, the ARC produced its first locally manufactured FMD vaccine in more than 20 years, initially committing to producing 20,000 doses a week and eventually scaling up to 200,000 a week in 2027.

However, the ARC has acknowledged that its existing manufacturing capacity is insufficient to meet the country’s needs. Aucamp said allowing private manufacturers to use the ARC’s technology would help overcome the immediate production constraint while retaining local ownership of the intellectual property.

The ARC’s vaccine is designed to protect against the domestic FMD strains and requires a single annual administration, according to the agriculture department. The council will continue expanding its own manufacturing capacity, with all income generated from licensing agreements ringfenced for that purpose.

The announcement also comes amid renewed scrutiny of South Africa’s vaccine and testing arrangements. Farmers have called for greater independent verification of FMD testing, with the ARC due to send representative virus samples to the UK’s Pirbright Institute in October for a second round of vaccine-matching assessments.

Business Day