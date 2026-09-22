Trump and Xi expected to play nice despite escalating competition in AI race

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit to Washington from Wednesday and hold talks with US President Donald Trump. Picture:

State visits usually occur when two countries are on warm terms, but US President Donald Trump is hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington this week as their economic and tech competition is escalating, especially through an artificial intelligence (AI) race.

Neither expects a grand bargain, but the leaders are expected to play nice in their third meeting since Trump returned to the White House to try to steady fragile ties. That is despite the world’s two largest economies seeking the upper hand on AI developments and trade, while pushing for leverage in persistent hot spots such as Iran and Taiwan.

“The fact that they are meeting, and there’s dialogue occurring and building that relationship, is probably as important as outcomes from the meeting,” said senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican who advises Trump on China and recently travelled there to lay groundwork for the summit.

Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese ambassador to the US, said at a recent forum in Beijing there are “always problems, sometimes very big problems” between the two countries, but “we’ll make our best efforts to maintain overall stability”.

Shift away from sky-high tariffs

Xi’s visit to Washington, which begins on Wednesday, is his first in 10 years. He and Trump are meeting after their countries climbed down from last year’s intense trade war, where they traded tit-for-tat sky-high tariffs that threatened the global economy. China also choked off its world-leading supplies of critical minerals needed in products from electric cars to fighter jets.

The US is not only trying to balance trade but also maintain its tech dominance to protect national security and global leadership. China, which has amassed tremendous economic, technological and military power over the past several years to close gaps with the US, is seeking to solidify its place in the global order.

The stability both sides are seeking is “for deeply competitive reasons”, said Evan Medeiros, a senior adviser at The Asia Group consultancy. “This is basically two geopolitical strongmen circling each other on the playground, trying to determine what their next move may be.”

The countries appeared to be entering a “new normal” of “overall stability” despite blacklisting each other’s companies and restricting the flow of high-tech products, said Da Wei, director of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The leaders should produce deals their governments can carry out, he said, noting “we need to move fast”.

AI race could strain co-operation

Developing AI technology has emerged as a key battleground, with both sides showing little interest in slowing down despite warnings from tech CEOs about threats rogue AI could pose to humanity. “Whoever wins AI wins,” Trump has repeatedly said.

He claimed on social media on Monday that the US is leading over China and he was “not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution or the internet”.

China cannot afford to lose either. In a rare, blunt essay, Chen Yixin, head of China’s ministry of state security, warned that AI poses a direct threat to Communist Party rule if foreign and hostile forces achieve superior capabilities.

The US is restricting exports of the most powerful AI chips to China and has accused Chinese developers of tapping into American AI models at an industrial scale to extract their capabilities.

Beijing said the practice, known as distillation, is widely used, including by American companies, and has criticised the US for trying to monopolise the industry.

Beijing is also upset about US efforts to build an alliance that excludes China, so it is seeking to craft new global AI guardrails by appealing to developing nations.

However, the US and China are taking a small step to co-operate on AI.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday after meeting with Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng in New York that the US has proposed a new “notification mechanism” for AI incidents that could affect national security.

“We think just like any cross-border activity, moving from opaque to more transparency between the No 1 and the No 2 AI powers in the world is very important,” he said.

Targeted ways to compete

While the US and China have refrained from taking broad, punitive actions that would break their trade truce, they are blacklisting individual companies and banning specific products.

“What we’ve seen is kind of testing and probing by both sides to understand what can be done competitively, while keeping that leader-level rapprochement on track,” said Mira Rapp-Hooper, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Centre for Asia Policy Studies.

The US recently targeted Chinese telecommunications and surveillance equipment, companies accused of using forced labour in the ethnic region of Xinjiang and China’s advanced robots and drones. The Pentagon has barred Alibaba, BYD, Baidu and other major Chinese businesses from receiving US defence contracts.

Beijing responded with export controls on drones and related technologies and blacklisted six US companies over their support for the punitive measures tied to Xinjiang.

Iran, Taiwan and tariffs are persistent issues

After the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs on trade partners this year, the administration has been trying to impose them in other ways.

In July the White House rolled out a 12.5% tariff on imports from 60 trading partners, including China, ostensibly for failing to do enough to prevent the import of goods produced by forced labour. The US is planning an additional 7.5% tariff on China, accusing it of producing far more goods than it can reasonably consume.

Analysts said the tariff levels are now acceptable to both sides, but any significant uptick could rekindle tensions.

The Trump administration, however, has launched a campaign to isolate Iran from its remaining economic partners, but Beijing has insisted on its right to trade with Tehran.

So far, the Trump administration has done little to punish China, partly to avoid jeopardising the leaders’ summit. But Washington is losing leverage because China — Iran’s biggest oil buyer and its largest trading partner — has been building up a way to make payments outside the US-led financial system, said Alicia Garcia Herrero, an Asia-Pacific economist at the French investment bank Natixis.

Taiwan, a self-governing island Beijing claims as its own territory, remains one of the thorniest issues in US-China relations. Trump paused a large weapons package to Taiwan after his May trip to Beijing, but the US is obligated by a domestic law to provide it with sufficient hardware and technology for self-defence.

Analysts said Xi will most likely press Trump to further delay arms sales to sow doubts in Taiwan about Washington’s commitment.

AP