33,600 new placements, but SA’s unemployment crisis deepens

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The department of employment and labour says it placed 33,600 job seekers in employment and other opportunities during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, as South Africa grapples with an unemployment rate of 33.6%.

The figures were disclosed in a parliamentary response after MK Party MP Siyabonga Percival Mkhize questioned employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth on what interventions her department had implemented to create permanent and sustainable employment rather than temporary work opportunities.

Mkhize also asked how many permanent jobs had resulted from each intervention, how much had been spent and what measurable targets the department had set to reduce unemployment by the end of the financial year.

Meth said more than 456,000 unemployed job seekers were registered on the department’s Employment Services of South Africa (Essa) system during the first quarter.

“In the 2026/27 financial year, quarter one, the department provided various services to the unemployed work seekers. Work seekers that were enrolled on the department’s Essa system totalled 456,094, counselling services that were provided totalled 144,104, and the number of work seekers placed, for quarter one of 2026, equalled to 33,600,” she said.

Meth said the 33,600 placements included formal jobs, apprenticeships, project opportunities and training opportunities.

Limpopo had the highest number of placements at 8,688, followed by Gauteng with 7,238.

The Eastern Cape recorded 3,797 placements, KwaZulu-Natal 3,290, Free State 2,639, Western Cape 2,554 and Mpumalanga 2,174.

The Northern Cape recorded 1,613 placements while North West had the lowest number at 1,607.

The figures come as the country’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in four years. Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2026 showed the official unemployment rate increased from 32.7% in the first quarter to 33.6%.

The number of unemployed people increased by 345,000 to 8.5-million, while the number of employed people decreased by 16,000 to 16.7-million.

Young people continue to bear a disproportionate share of the unemployment crisis. The number of unemployed people aged between 15 and 34 years old increased by 264,000 to 5-million between the first and second quarters.

The youth unemployment rate increased by 1.5 percentage points to 47.4%, while the number of employed young people declined by 40,000 to 5.6-million.

On the cost of its employment interventions, Meth said public employment services were offered free of charge and funded through the department’s overall budget, meaning there was no specific amount allocated to each service.

“For the 2026/27 financial year, given the budget allocated, the department will target placing 75,000 work seekers into employment opportunities, and a further 130,000 job opportunities will be targeted through its partnership with the National Pathway Management Network. The department aims to create 1-million work opportunities as part of its MTDP target, plus a further 1-million by its entities,” said Meth.

The department’s first-quarter figure of 33,600 represents about 45% of its annual target of placing 75,000 work seekers into employment opportunities.

The department’s response did not provide a breakdown of how many of the 33,600 placements were permanent jobs, as opposed to apprenticeships, project or training opportunities.

TimesLIVE