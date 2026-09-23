Froneman pitches R6.7bn Cape Town F1 track as tourism winner

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Private investors, led by mining royalty Neal Froneman and Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, are forging ahead with plans to invest R6.7bn to build a Formula One-fit race track in Swartland, north of Cape Town, looking to capitalise on the city’s strong tourism credentials.

Froneman, a former CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, is joined in the venture by former AngloGold Ashanti boss Venkatakrishnan and Webber Wentzel’s Robert Appelbaum — with the consortium looking to bring the popular grand prix back to South African soil for the first time since the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

Froneman, who retired from Sibanye last year, said the proximity of the mooted complex to Cape Town strengthened its business case and the project had received the support of corporate South Africa.

“The track and related multipurpose developments will also avoid the disruption and inconvenience to residents, as well as the significant public costs associated with street circuits, which make such a proposition unfeasible for a city like Cape Town,” Froneman said.

“This proposal creates a win-win scenario, given its proximity to Cape Town, one of the most recognised and popular tourist destinations in the world. Cape Town is served by an international airport with direct connections to Europe, the US and the Gulf, as well as rail access and a nearby port for cruise liners.

“It offers world-class hospitality, has a proven record of delivering major international events, and is set against a backdrop of iconic mountains, oceans and winelands that no circuit designer could ever manufacture.”

This proposal creates a win-win scenario, given its proximity to Cape Town, one of the most recognised and popular tourist destinations in the world. — Neal Froneman

Cape Town’s positioning as the anchor of South Africa’s tourism industry has seen the city attract investments more rapidly than its metro peers — with the city having the lowest unemployment rate among the country’s eight metros.

The consortium, Blue Mountain Racing (BMR), hopes to host a Formula One event in 2031, having already made overtures to Formula One and MotoGP.

Large international companies are choosing Cape Town to establish a footprint in South Africa and the continent, with the likes of Microsoft, DHL, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Burger King and Amazon having set bases in the city.

Cape Town has an advantage over other metros, particularly the City of Johannesburg, whose weaknesses were recently highlighted by a report of the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE). According to the report, Johannesburg lost 90,000 jobs between April 2025 and June 2026, while Cape Town gained 57,000 jobs in the same period.

The latest business confidence index of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), released on Tuesday, finds business confidence has reached a historic high, which is in stark contrast with the rest of the country.

Economists welcomed BMR’s plans to bring a world-class Formula One grand prix to the country, which last hosted the event in 1993.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said it could be a big investment for the region and could help create economic activity.

“It can only be welcomed,” Jammine said. “It would attract tourists to come and watch Formula One and boost tourism because the Western Cape is very popular with foreign tourists.”

South Africa and Rwanda are reportedly leading competing bids to bring a Formula One grand prix back to Africa.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt said projects of this magnitude spoke to capital injection, a boost in economic growth, and South Africa getting to showcase itself as a worthy tourism destination.

“This will certainly be good for the South African economy,” Roodt said.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said, “These events help enormously. Any major event like that brings tourism and entices domestic spending on the back of that. The bigger benefit is that it promotes South Africa on the global stage.”

This will certainly be good for the South African economy. — Dawie Roodt, Efficient Group chief economist

The investment by BMR comes just a year after the announcement of the Cape Winelands Airport project — another privately funded, multibillion-rand redevelopment transforming the historic Fisantekraal Airfield into Cape Town’s secondary commercial international aviation hub.

The project represents an initial investment of R8bn-R10bn, with the aim of easing pressure on Cape Town International Airport.

South Africa’s largest commercial property owner, Growthpoint Properties, which owns one of Cape Town’s most recognisable tourist destinations, the V&A Waterfront, is a major institutional investment and co-development partner in the proposed new airport.

Froneman, who chairs BMR, said the circuit will be built to meet Formula One’s requirement from day one, stressing that authorities select host venues based on destination appeal, mass transport capacity, and circuit design, rather than “racing heritage” alone.

One venue that has deep racing heritage is Kyalami, a circuit in Johannesburg that staged the most recent Formula One Grand Prix on South African soil.

The circuit has also expressed an interest in hosting the Grand Prix again — a move that has received backing from the minister of sports, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie.

Business Day