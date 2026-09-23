Private security regulator vows compliance with SIU probe into R130m UIF contract

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The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) has said it would comply with all lawful requests for information, documentation and access required by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) concerning a R130m Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) training contract.

SA’s private security industry employs more than 580,000 personnel — far more than the 180,000 by the police – and played a crucial role in containing the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

However, the industry faces widespread criticism and regulatory concern for deducting money from workers’ wages for provident funds, medical aid and the UIF but failing to pay these funds over to these accounts. A total of 575 people, mostly security guards, were retrenched during 2024/25, while 329 jobs were saved in the sector.

The SIU embarked on a search and seizure operation at Psira premises in Pretoria on Tuesday. The operation, conducted in terms of an order granted by the Special Tribunal on September 17, is part of the SIU’s investigation into the procurement and implementation of training services funded by the UIF through Psira.

“We welcome this search and seizure operation because it’s an important step in ensuring that the facts surrounding the training programme are properly established and that all relevant evidence is secured,” acting UIF commissioner Thulani Tshefuta said.

The investigation follows Proclamation 316 of 2026, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct and any financial losses suffered by the state in relation to the affairs of Psira and the UIF.

“The UIF will fully co-operate with the SIU and any other law enforcement agencies working on this matter, and where wrongdoing is established, those responsible must be held accountable,” said Tshefuta.

Psira said it respected the mandate and processes of the SIU and was co-operating fully with the investigation. “The authority will comply with all lawful requests for information, documentation and access required by the SIU to enable the investigation to proceed without obstruction. Psira remains committed to accountability, transparency and sound governance. The authority will continue to make available all relevant information and records requested through the appropriate legal processes. The authority will not take any steps that could impede or compromise the SIU investigation,” Psira said in a statement.

“Psira recognises the importance of allowing an independent investigation to run its course. Any findings or recommendations arising from the investigation will be considered and addressed through the appropriate governance and legal processes, with due regard to procedural fairness.

“The authority therefore urges stakeholders, members of the media and the public to allow the SIU process to proceed without speculation or prejudgment. Psira will communicate further when it is appropriate to do so and when doing so will not compromise the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the UIF said it welcomed the arrest of two Eastern Cape women who appeared before the Gqeberha specialised commercial crime court last week Tuesday after their arrest in connection with an alleged R1.1m fraud case involving UIF funds.

Nandipha Tutani, 47, and Nobuntu Mjili, 50, were arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit in Gqeberha on September 15 and appeared in court later that day.

The investigation found that prospective UIF claimants were assisted with claim forms and other documentation, despite some allegedly not meeting the requirements to receive benefits, departmental spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.

After their arrest, the accused were each released on R2,000 bail, with the matter postponed to October 5 for legal representation.

“We welcome the work of the Hawks in pursuing allegations of fraud involving UIF funds. Every rand lost through fraudulent activity is a resource that should have been available to support workers who legitimately depend on the fund. We will continue to co-operate with law-enforcement authorities to ensure that allegations of wrongdoing are thoroughly investigated and that those found to have acted unlawfully are held accountable,” Tshefuta said.

Business Day