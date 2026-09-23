SIU seizes Psira files, electronic devices in R130m training contract probe

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The probe centres on the procurement of about R130m worth of training services for 7,071 learners across nine provinces. Picture:

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday seized volumes of files, electronic devices and phones from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) premises in Centurion, Pretoria, as part of an investigation into R130m in training contracts.

The probe centres on the procurement of about R130m worth of training services for 7,071 learners across nine provinces, procured by or on behalf of Psira and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The training covered election observer training, end-user computing and “Psira Grade E to C” training. Psira is the statutory body responsible for regulating South Africa’s private security industry.

Psira has previously faced questions over its registration of Cat VIP Protection, a security company owned by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. In October 2025, the regulator announced a legal review of the company’s registration, the outcome of which has not been publicly announced.

The operation yielded “volumes and volumes of files”, as well as cellphones, computers and other electronic equipment that investigators believe could assist the probe, SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said.

Mavundla said the unit had approached Psira for the documents shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamation 316 of 2026 in June, which authorised the investigation.

“We were trying to obtain the documents that we requested from Psira. We also received the proclamation. We wrote to them to provide us with such documents that we believed to be of necessary essence, and they did not,” Mavundla said.

The SIU said it resorted to the warrant after Psira only partially complied with an earlier request for documents relating to the contracts, leaving investigators without a year’s worth of records they considered necessary for the investigation.

“These are mainly the contracts. These are both capacity-building contracts that we are investigating,” he said.

Centurion premises

Psira confirmed in a statement that the SIU was at its Centurion premises on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the UIF training contract.

The authority said it was co-operating with the investigation and would comply with lawful requests for information, documents and access. It said there had been constant communication between the two entities and that it was unaware the information provided to the SIU was incomplete.

Psira said it would investigate internally to establish what led to the omission.

“The authority will not take any steps that could impede or compromise the SIU investigation,” it said. “Any findings or recommendations arising from the investigation will be considered and addressed through the appropriate governance and legal processes.”