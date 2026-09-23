Taxi boss Oupa Sindane’s phone records obtained lawfully: Madlanga commission

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The Madlanga commission lawfully obtained the phone records of Oupa “Bafana” Sindane, an associate of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said on Wednesday.

Chaskalson was opposing Sindane’s application for a postponement of his appearance before the commission.

Sindane has taken the commission to the high court, challenging its access to his phone records after evidence before the commission put him at the centre of conversation about contract killers.

Sindane on Wednesday had three advocates, Thabani Masuku, former NPA head Menzi Simelane and Mpati Qofa, to move his application to postpone his testimony before the commission.

He was scheduled to appear before the commission on Wednesday but filed a sick note on the day of the hearing of his testimony — adding to reasons he has advanced for him not to appear.

The initial reason advanced in a letter to the commission was that he was in “a period of sacred spiritual seclusion” and could not appear before the commission on September 23.

The second reason was based on his recent application before the high court in Pretoria in which Sindane seeks to block the commission from publicly disclosing evidence obtained from his phone on grounds that some of the evidence affects his rights to a fair criminal trail.

He challenges the grounds on which the commission obtained his phone from the Hawks in relation to an extortion and money-laundering case against him and Sibanyoni in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

The third reason advanced on the morning of the hearing was a sick note provided to the commission that he needs to be “off-duty” until Sunday.

Masuku, arguing for Sindane, told the commission the application was not an attempt to stall or frustrate the work of the commission but “is a legitimate application based on guaranteed constitutional rights and client fears those constitutional rights may be undermined”.

With Sindane challenging the grounds on which the commission obtained his phone records, Masuku contended it was important for the commission to halt his testimony until the high court case is heard on October 6.

Should the commission continue to hear the evidence, which is now part of a legal challenge, the remedy Sindane seeks from the court would be of no effect.

“If the postponement is refused, Mr Sindane may suffer irreversible prejudice that no later ruling can remedy,” he said.

The evidence leader insisted Sindane’s evidence be led despite his absence but Masuku argued it would make him look guilty in the public eye before having the chance to defend himself.

“In other words, it would be a one-sided show,” he said.

Masuku argues the proceedings would create serious prejudice for Masuku “who should be presumed innocent” until a credible court process finds him guilty or otherwise.

“The constitutional prejudice of presenting evidence obtained in ongoing criminal proceedings in the manner suggested by the evidence leader is serious.

“We suggest that the commission should not allow a process that could potentially violate the accused’s rights.”

Sindane’s legal team argues the Hawks obtained his phone for the purposes of the criminal case. The search and seizure warrant obtained by police cannot be “repurposed” to give the commission access to the phone records without his permission.

In a rebuttal Chaskalson argued Sindane delayed in bringing the postponement application and high court application. This was despite him obtaining permission from chief justice Mandisa Maya in August to sue retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

He only initiated the legal challenge this week.

That delay alone was fatal to the postponement application, he said, and the high court application would likely fail.

The commission was lawfully in possession of the chats, Chaskalson maintained.

“We obtained those WhatsApp chats under notice which we issued to DPCI,” he said.

“Unless he were to have acted illegally by deleting those chats or denying their existence, he would have been obliged to furnish them to the commission and subject himself to the difficulties of being questioned on them.

“He cannot now say that the commission cannot use those chats because they were in the possession of the DPCI and not in his possession.”

The issue of the WhatsApp chats does not justify a postponement, Chaskalson contended.

He argues the relief sought by Sindane in the high court seeks to “immunise” himself from the processes of the commission.

In the high court, Sindane seeks a court order interdicting the commission from compelling him to provide a sworn statement, attend any hearing, or produce any documents or other material.

“The notice of motion says immunise me from the entire process of this commission forever. That is what it is saying.

“In those circumstances we should approach this matter that if there is evidence relevant to Mr Sindane it should go in and should not be deferred until such stage Mr Sindane decides or doesn’t decide that he is going to co-operate with this commission,” Chaskalson said.

The commission hearings were postponed to Monday. The commission is expected to give a ruling on the matter.