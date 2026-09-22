Unfair dismissals make up more than half of CCMA cases

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Referrals to the CCMA rose by roughly 4,500 to 193,069 during the period under review. Sixteen security guards took their employer Isidingo Security Service to the CCMA for unfair labour practice after their wages were reduced without a word to the workers. File picture:

The CCMA, a statutory body that assists aggrieved employees and resolves labour disputes, registered nearly 200,000 referrals during the 2024/25 financial year, with unfair dismissals accounting for 51% of all referrals.

Referrals to the CCMA rose by about 4,500 to 193,069 during the period under review, with the business services sector accounting for 11% of referrals, building 7%, domestic 5% and agriculture 4%. The private security and retail sectors accounted for 13% of referrals, respectively.

A total of 575 people, mostly security guards, were retrenched during the period under review, while 329 jobs were saved in the sector. SA’s private security industry employs more than 580,000 personnel — far more than the 180,000 by the police.

However, the industry faces widespread criticism and regulatory concern for deducting money from workers’ wages for provident funds, medical aid and the Unemployment Insurance Fund but failing to pay these funds over to the respective accounts.

According to the commission, referrals to the CCMA have totalled 4.1-million since its establishment in 1996.

Employers have been retrenching workers to keep their businesses afloat amid the low-growth economy and other socioeconomic pressures, contributing to the country’s persistently high unemployment rate of 33.6%. The number of unemployed people rose by 345,000 in the second quarter of 2026 to 8.5-million.

According to data from the CCMA, from 2020/21 to 2024/25, there were 32,312 retrenchments, while jobs saved accounted for 30,581. The mining sector, one of the beacons of the SA economy, led with the highest number of jobs saved at 12,270, followed by the metal industry (4,275), manufacturing (1,699), food/beverages sector (1,349), retail (2,795), transport (2,370), agriculture/farming (560), media (206), and banking/finance (24).

There were 499 section 189A referrals (dealing with retrenchments) during 2024/25.

Michael Bagraim, a labour analyst and DA spokesperson on employment and labour, said that unfair dismissals accounted for the highest percentage of all referrals during 2024/25 reflected several factors.

“Companies want to shrink their workforce and they don’t want to go through the stringent retrenchment exercise. What’s happening now is that people are looking for excuses to dismiss people, and they are not following proper procedures, because proper procedures take time,” Bagraim said.

“This is indicative of the tightening economy. Also, what we are seeing now is trade unions shrinking. They are advising their members to challenge their dismissals because when they lose members they lose revenue.”

Bagraim said the high unfair dismissal referral rate also meant people were becoming more aware of their labour rights, “which is a good thing”.

With unfair dismissal accounting for 51% of all CCMA referrals, industrial psychologist and JobJack (a South African hiring platform focused on the store-level workforce) head of research and development, Ashleigh Nel, argues that some of these employment endings were set in motion months earlier, at the point of hire.

“A misfit is a person put into a role they were never suited to. The cost of it arrives months later as absenteeism, a disciplinary hearing, retraining and another vacancy to fill,” Nel said.

“Entry-level work at store level is low autonomy. A worker is told what to do and does exactly that every shift. Someone whose instincts run the other way spends the whole day overriding them just to hold the job down. That shows up as burnout, an early exit, work done slowly on purpose, and sometimes as stock going out the door,” she said.

“Many entry-level hires are the first in their family to hold formal employment, so nobody has prepared them for what the work involves. The version of work people see online looks nothing like an entry-level shift, and the distance between the two is where the despondency starts.

“Job fit is much better than picking someone at random, and it is still not a guarantee. Someone can have the potential to do the job well and still choose not to.”

When approached for comment, department of employment & labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane referred questions to the CCMA. Its response will be added once received.

Business Day