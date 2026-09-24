Heritage is knowledge and values, not just celebration, says Ramaphosa

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“Heritage is more than just a celebration of the past, it is the knowledge, traditions and values South Africans pass from one generation to the next,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa during a National Heritage Day celebration keynote address at Bongolethu Sports Stadium in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the country’s languages, songs, food, clothing, stories and customs formed part of the heritage that South Africans celebrate.

But, he said, heritage should not remain something remembered only once a year. “Our heritage is living because it resides in people. It lives in our homes and our communities.”

He pointed to grandmothers telling stories to their grandchildren, traditional healers, craftspeople, musicians and dancers as examples of people keeping SA’s heritage alive. Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of ceremonies, faith, rituals and the languages spoken by South Africans every day.

The theme for this year’s Heritage Day is “Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties That Bind Us”.

Ramaphosa said the country has a responsibility to make sure indigenous knowledge and traditions were not lost as older generations passed away. “We must record it. We must teach it. We must practise it. And above all, we must pass it on.”

Our constitution is our heritage. It is the tie that binds us together — President Cyril Ramaphosa

He warned that heritage could disappear if it is not passed from one generation to another, “because a heritage that is not passed from one generation to another eventually ceases to be a living heritage”.

Ramaphosa also spoke about SA’s difficult history, including dispossession, slavery, colonialism, apartheid and forced removals. “South Africans should also remember the resistance, courage and solidarity that helped bring about democracy.”

The decision by South Africans to build one country together after generations of conflict was itself part of the country’s heritage, he said. “Our constitution is our heritage. It is the tie that binds us together.”

The country’s diversity should not be viewed as something that divides the country but rather that the many cultures, languages, religions and histories make South Africa what it is, he said. Heritage should shape the country South Africans want to build — a country where people have opportunities, talent matters more than connections, public office is a responsibility and young people can dream and succeed.

South Africans should be confident about the future without forgetting where they came from, he said. “A nation cannot grow stronger unless its roots are nourished every day by its people.”

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to protect the values of unity, ubuntu and human dignity. “These three — not race, culture, language or geography — truly make us who we are.”

TimesLIVE