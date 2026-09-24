Medicine prices rise 2.88% as industry warns of shortages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The single exit price of medicines and scheduled substances is set to increase by 2.88% from October 1, the second adjustment this year. Picture:

South Africa’s pharmaceutical industry says rising input costs are putting pressure on medicine supply, with shortages emerging as manufacturers struggle to absorb higher costs.

The warning comes as the single exit price (SEP) of medicines and scheduled substances is set to increase by 2.88% from October 1, the second adjustment this year.

The adjustment, approved by acting health minister Stella Ndabeni, applies to prices recorded on the official medicines database as at September 30, regardless of how they were calculated earlier in the 2026 pricing cycle.

The increase follows a much smaller adjustment earlier this year. The pricing committee set the first 2026 SEP increase at 1.47%, compared with 5.25% in 2025. The first increase was also below consumer price inflation of 3.6%.

Pharmisa chairperson Stavros Nicolaou said the January increase was too low to absorb rising costs faced by manufacturers. He said the situation deteriorated further from March because of the Gulf oil crisis and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, with some input costs rising 30% to 40%.

Nicolaou said the higher costs had contributed to pressure on medicine supply, with shortages emerging in some cases.

In April, the Pharmaceutical Task Group, which represents four industry associations, asked the health department for an additional 1.73 percentage points. The industry cited the depreciation of the rand and higher input costs linked to geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East.

The pressure was also raised in August when pharmaceutical industry representatives appeared before parliament’s health portfolio committee. Nicolaou told MPs that the sector was “in crisis”, with 2,500 local pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs lost over the preceding 18 months.

The issue was discussed again at an August 18 meeting between government and pharmaceutical industry representatives. The meeting included the Department of Health, National Treasury, the Presidency, the Competition Commission, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the Medicines Pricing Committee.

The government and industry agreed that urgent challenges facing the sector needed to be addressed, with the government committing to consider an extraordinary SEP adjustment in response to domestic and geopolitical pricing pressures.

The 2.88% adjustment means manufacturers and importers will have a higher permitted SEP from October. However, manufacturers can apply permanent reductions to individual medicines where market conditions allow, meaning the full 2.88% increase will not necessarily apply to every product.

Nicolaou said the increase would have a limited effect on patients because it applies for only three months of 2026. The industry calculates that the effective increase for the full year will be about 2.19%, below inflation and the 3.2% to 3.3% increase budgeted for by medical schemes.

He said the adjustment was important for sustaining medicine supply, while discussions between the government and industry continue over balancing patient access to treatment with the viability of the pharmaceutical sector.