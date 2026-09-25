Aucamp urges faster agricultural master plan rollout and more private investment

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Minister of agriculture Willie Aucamp and minister of the General Administration of Chinese Customs Sun Meijun at the signing of the protocol earlier this month, enabling the export of South African cherries to China. Picture:

Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp has said the government must move faster to implement the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan, acknowledging that while progress has been made, there is still not enough momentum to translate the policy framework into measurable outcomes.

In an interview with Business Day, Aucamp said the department is working with organised agriculture and the private sector to address bottlenecks in the value chain, including infrastructure, farmer support, market access and regulatory delays.

His comments come after parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture raised concerns in June about persistent implementation gaps in the master plan, calling for it to translate into measurable improvements for farmers and rural communities.

Aucamp said the National Agricultural Marketing Council has been tasked with co-ordinating the implementation of the plan, with the department working with organisations including Business Unity South Africa and the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“The nucleus of this agro-processing master plan is to upscale the gains of growing inclusive agriculture,” Aucamp said.

The master plan should remain a “living document” and could be amended if changes were required to make it more effective.

He said extension services are a key component of the plan. The government has set a target of recruiting about 10,000 extension officers nationally to offer more assistance to farmers.

Aucamp said the department has applied for funding to begin with the appointment of 4,000 extension officers but stressed that recruitment would have to be accompanied by proper training. The department is also looking at using people trained by private agricultural companies but who were not ultimately employed by those companies to strengthen the public extension system.

Among his priorities is creating an environment that encourages private sector investment rather than relying solely on government programmes.

Land tenure, he said, is an area where he wants to see tangible progress. He was working with the African Farmers Association of South Africa on a pilot project involving 100 farmers per province who rent government-owned agricultural land.

The intention is to investigate transferring title to the farmers, which Aucamp said would give them greater certainty and improve their ability to access commercial finance.

Aucamp said insecure tenure discourages farmers from making long-term investments in infrastructure because they could not be certain they would retain access to the land.

“If we own our land, and I know that my child — my son or my daughter — can inherit it, then one day I’ll be able to put in much more capital,” he said.

Regulatory delays are another area Aucamp wants to address, particularly backlogs under the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, commonly known as Act 36.

He said the department is considering AI to digitise applications and process straightforward cases more quickly. “We would be absolutely stupid if we were not going to use the technology that is available to us.”

Aucamp said South Africa had recently signed a protocol allowing cherries to enter China and expected to sign a blueberry export protocol with China later this year. He also pointed to agreements covering meat exports to Egypt and citrus exports to India.

He said agriculture had to be treated as a key source of economic growth and employment. “Agriculture is one of the places where that can happen the quickest and the easiest.”

He backed greater emphasis on farm profitability, arguing that farmers need to make money if the country wants to maintain food production. “It’s not a sin for a farmer to make money,” he said. “If we want to benefit food security in this country, we must make sure that our farmers make money.”

Read: SA exporters get bite at the cherry as China opens fruit market

The minister said government’s blended-finance programmes approved about R98bn in funding since inception, including R35bn in grants, which had attracted about R63bn in private investment. He said the programmes had supported 627 black farmers.

Aucamp identified foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), drought, market access, infrastructure, farm safety and competition from subsidised international producers as major challenges facing the sector.

On FMD, he said government had learnt that it could not manage the crisis without greater involvement from the private sector.

Government has set a target of vaccinating 80% of the national herd by December. More than 23-million vaccine doses had been imported by early September, according to government figures.

Aucamp said farmers have been allowed to vaccinate their cattle and that the department has changed the distribution system so vaccines can move directly from airports to veterinary practices rather than first being routed through Onderstepoort Biological Products.

He said these changes are intended to reduce delays and increase the pace of vaccination.

The department has moved to expand domestic vaccine production. In September the Agricultural Research Council approved Aucamp’s proposal to allow qualifying private companies to use its intellectual property to manufacture its FMD vaccine at scale.

Aucamp said the outbreak forced the department to reconsider existing approaches to wildlife disease management. He cited the discovery of FMD in buffalo herds and said the department had placed a moratorium on culling affected buffalo after concluding that the traditional approach did not reflect the changing dynamics of transmission between wildlife and cattle.

Aucamp said an immediate priority for agriculture is to bring government, farmers, organised agriculture and the private sector together to tackle the sector’s multiple constraints. “We are tackling all of them together,” he said.

Business Day