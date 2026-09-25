Unlocking the R36bn rural cannabis sector: state seeks to formalise growers

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A woman harvests cannabis in the remote Pondoland village of Mkumbi. The department of trade, industry & competition plans to introduce a Cannabis Bill to parliament by mid-2027. Picture:

The government is seeking practical ways to legally incorporate indigenous cannabis-growing communities into the formal value chain, potentially providing a boost to rural economies, with the illicit market estimated to be worth R36bn a year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined a vision of having South Africa lead in the commercial production of hemp and cannabis.

The department of trade, industry & competition plans to introduce a Cannabis Bill to parliament by mid-2027, with the legislation set to play a crucial role in unlocking the economic potential of the sector while ensuring public safety.

While private use of cannabis is legal for adults, its commercial trade remains largely prohibited in South Africa, leading to the domination of the sector by the illicit market.

The department of small business development, tasked with supporting inclusive participation across the value chain through farmer support and market access co-ordination, has asked legal experts to advise it on implementable legal pathways for indigenous cannabis-growing communities to participate in the value chain.

“South Africa has a long history of cannabis cultivation within traditional and rural communities. In areas such as the Pondoland belt, cultivation has historically formed part of local livelihoods, informal trade, cultural systems and community-based agricultural practices,” the department said in a tender document looking for legal advisers.

“Despite this history, many indigenous and traditional growers remain outside formal regulatory and commercial systems.

“Current arrangements do not adequately accommodate historical cultivation, indigenous seed systems, cultural knowledge, or small-scale community-based production systems, and there is no clear differentiated pathway for traditional growers to transition into lawful commercial participation across the cannabis and hemp value chain.”

The department of small business development said growers may face barriers relating to permits, compliance requirements, land tenure documentation, security requirements, seed registration, finance, market access, lack of recognition of traditional production systems and the absence of appropriate community or differentiated licensing models.

The department said a differentiated legal framework or special legal regime is therefore required to explore legally sound mechanisms that support inclusion, regulatory compliance, public safety, protection of indigenous knowledge and genetic resources, sustainable rural economic participation and access to lawful value chains.

“The overall objective is to develop a consolidated legal options framework setting out feasible, constitutionally aligned and implementable pathways for recognising and integrating indigenous cannabis growers into the formal cannabis and hemp value chain in South Africa.”

The legal advisers are expected to review the current legal and regulatory environment affecting cannabis and hemp production and identify legal and regulatory barriers affecting indigenous and traditional growers, “informed by both legal analysis and the lived realities of growers.”

The Localisation Support Fund in March released a report that warned that South Africa risks missing out on a hemp industry projected to be worth R40bn by 2040, due to the absence of an overarching strategy and completed regulations continuing to create major barriers to investment and industrialisation.

Business Day