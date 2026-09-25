Mteto Nyati to remain Eskom board chair for another three years

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Eskom chair Mteto Nyati will remain in the role for another three years as the power utility prepares for the unbundling of its transmission business and wider changes to South Africa’s electricity market.

Nyati’s term was due to end next month. His reappointment follows a period in which Eskom has made significant gains in generation performance, while its board has been drawn into a contentious debate over the next stage of the utility’s restructuring.

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Friday said the cabinet had decided to extend Nyati’s term from November 1. He said Nyati had been the common denominator between the existing and former boards.

“If it ain’t broken, why fix it?” Ramokgopa said.

Nyati has chaired Eskom during a period in which the utility moved from severe power shortages to sustained improvement in generation performance. South Africa has now had more than 400 consecutive days without load-shedding, while Eskom’s energy availability factor has reached its highest level in years.

The period has also seen changes in senior management, including the appointment of Bheki Nxumalo as group executive for generation and Dan Marokane as group CEO.

Ramokgopa has given the board a broader task through what he calls “Eskom 2.0”, a single roadmap setting out the utility’s public mandate, commercial position and investment plan over the next three to five years

The utility is now entering a different phase of restructuring.

The government is pursuing an independent transmission system operator that will ultimately own and control its assets and operate the electricity market. The reform is intended to create greater competition in electricity supply and provide nondiscriminatory access to the grid.

The transmission reforms have put Nyati and Eskom’s board at the centre of a public dispute with business leaders over the timing and structure of the changes.

Nyati has supported the establishment of an independent transmission company but questioned the timing of transferring Eskom’s transmission assets to the new entity, saying the board supported the transfer at the “appropriate point in the future”.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) challenged the board’s position, arguing the direction towards an independent transmission company with ownership of the related assets had already been settled.

The dispute was later resolved after Eskom and BLSA agreed to engage on the implementation of the transmission reforms.

At the same time, Ramokgopa has given the board a broader task through what he calls “Eskom 2.0”, a single roadmap setting out the utility’s public mandate, commercial position and investment plan over the next three to five years. That includes decisions on:

the future of Eskom’s coal fleet;

its potential role in gas and nuclear;

the scale and funding of its green business;

transmission;

regional expansion; and

its approach to customers.

The board will also have to respond to changes in electricity demand. Ramokgopa singled out data centres as an emerging source of demand and said Eskom needed to understand the cost of serving major new customers, including any dedicated network investment required.

Municipal debt is another pressure point. Ramokgopa warned Eskom’s municipal debt could reach about R350bn if the present rate of accumulation continued, threatening the utility’s financial sustainability.

He also identified electricity losses, theft, inaccurate metering and weak revenue collection as areas requiring attention, alongside the performance of Eskom’s distribution business and customer service.

Business Day