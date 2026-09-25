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RECORDED | Ramokgopa gives update on Eskom board

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is giving an update on matters relating to Eskom’s board leadership and governance on Friday.

Ramokgopa is also expected to outline the shareholder’s expectations for the positioning of Eskom 2.0. This will include the utility’s future mandate and role in the country’s evolving electricity and energy sector.

Stream courtesy of SABC News.

Sowetan


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