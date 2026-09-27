FREE TO READ | Preparing for the jobs of tomorrow

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In this edition of Skills Development and Innovation, we explore some of the ways these partnerships can help unlock potential and create pathways to opportunity.

In a country where the official unemployment rate has been hovering above 30% for decades, it becomes important to focus on creating job and economic opportunities. As the world of work changes, so too do the skills people need to participate in it.

The challenge is not simply to create more opportunities, but to ensure that people are equipped to take advantage of them.

There will always be a need for traditional and artisanal skills. We will always need plumbers, electricians, mechanics and other skilled tradespeople. Yet even these professions are changing.

Today’s mechanic, for example, needs to understand far more than wrenches and spanners as vehicles become increasingly computerised and technologically sophisticated.

At the same time, entirely new opportunities are emerging in fields shaped by digital transformation, automation, renewable energy and the transition to a greener economy.

Preparing young people for this future means thinking beyond the skills needed today and considering those that will be required tomorrow.

This requires a careful balance between creating employment opportunities and investing in meaningful skills development. It also requires stronger partnerships between government, business, educational institutions, civil society and other stakeholders.

No single sector can solve South Africa’s skills and employment challenge alone.

In this edition of Skills Development and Innovation, we explore some of the ways these partnerships can help unlock potential and create pathways to opportunity. The future of work may be uncertain, but one thing is clear: preparing people for it cannot wait. We hope you enjoy reading these and many other articles in this publication.

Ryland Fisher, Editor