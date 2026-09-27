Nomzamo Mbatha puts Africa in the spotlight

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South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha is putting African priorities in the spotlight during the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York, taking on two prominent roles with Global Citizen.
Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty, with more than $50bn (R815bn) in commitments pledged so far.
The Global Citizen ambassador hosted the Global Citizen NOW: Impact Sessions and was one of the main presenters at Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival on Central Park’s Great Lawn, bringing together world leaders, activists and some of the biggest names in entertainment — including Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, John Legend, Shaboozey, Victoria Monét and Hugh Jackman.
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