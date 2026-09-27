SIU exposes alleged ‘cabal’ rigging SA’s lucrative liquidation system

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Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the department has referred cases raised in the SIU investigation to the Hawks for further investigation. Picture:

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An explosive Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation has uncovered evidence that a “cabal” of master’s office officials, liquidators and insolvency practitioners allegedly captured South Africa’s lucrative liquidation system, rigging appointments, engineering creditor support and, in some cases, committing fraud and corruption to channel lucrative insolvencies to a favoured few.

The details of the SIU’s investigation, which the Sunday Times is making public for the first time, are documented in a report that the elite corruption busters submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2023.

Three years on, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to act on the report. Its spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, failed to respond to repeated requests for comment about what happened to the 47 cases referred to prosecutors by the SIU.

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