SIU secures R42m linked to bribes paid to officials at Tembisa Hospital

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured about R42.4m in cash, properties, pensions and investments allegedly linked to bribes paid to officials at Tembisa Hospital.

This follows an order by the Special Tribunal preventing the disposal of assets belonging to hospital official Zacharia Tshisele, his wife Phumudzo Tshisele, his customary wife Fulufhelo Lineth Tshililo, and companies and associates connected to them.

The order also restrains payments and dealings involving Joseph Fhumulani Muthaphuli and Ernest Monnakgotla, a former area manager at Tembisa Hospital and member of the hospital’s quotation adjudication committee.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the assets were linked to about R100m in alleged bribes paid by businessperson Stefan Joel Govindraju to hospital officials to secure procurement deals worth about R600m.

“Tshisele and Monnakgotla allegedly worked together to syphon funds from Tembisa Hospital’s coffers into two major syndicates,” Makgotho said.

Two of the three major syndicates identified during the investigation were linked to Tshisele.

The first was allegedly run by Govindraju and used 75 companies to trade with the hospital, receiving about R600m.

The second, allegedly operated by Rudolf Mduduzi Mazibuko, used 17 companies and received about R283m.

Makgotho said both syndicates relied on the alleged co-operation of corrupt hospital officials to facilitate unlawful procurement.

“The SIU investigation found that Tshisele, appointed operational manager of the hospital’s theatre in 2017, abused his position to initiate supply chain processes and confirm receipt of goods, enabling payments to syndicate-linked companies.

“He was directly involved in transactions worth about R15.9m, each kept below the R500,000 threshold to avoid competitive bidding.”

According to Makgotho, some of the transactions involved goods that were unnecessary, undelivered or only partially delivered.

The preserved assets include Tshisele’s pension, valued at R1,089,808, and two properties. one in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park, worth about R1.3m, and another in Delmore Park, Boksburg, valued at about R820,000.

Makgotho said funds from the Govindraju syndicate, including payments from Diolinx and Fuligenix, were channelled through Create 10, which was co-directed by Tshisele, Monnakgotla and Muthaphuli.

“These funds financed properties, mining ventures, and a film project.”

He said Tshisele and Monnakgotla invested R17.5m in Manngwe Mining and Solmag Mining, while R15.5m was advanced through Time Bomb towards the production of The Bad Bishop.

“Notably, R1.5m was transferred into the account of Tshisele’s nine-year-old daughter. The tribunal order directed Manngwe Mining, Solmag Mining, and Time Bomb to pay all amounts due under their funding agreements into the trust account of the SIU’s attorneys, Noko Maimela Incorporated, pending final determination of the main proceedings,” Makgotho said.

Tshisele signed an acknowledgement of debt with the SIU in 2025 and has since repaid R13.53m in four instalments.

Makgotho said Manngwe Mining had also agreed to repay R17.5m over 36 months.

In May, the SIU obtained another order freezing a R6.4m luxury property in Midstream Estate and R1.8m in pension benefits belonging to former Tembisa Hospital official Duduzile Nobungwana.

“Preservation orders and payment agreements against Tshisele and Nobungwana bring the total value of preserved cash and assets to about R42.4m,” Makgotho said.

Evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Govindraju was arrested last month and faces 70 charges, including fraud, theft, money laundering and corruption-related offences.

Sowetan