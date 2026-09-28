Iata warns undeclared dangerous goods pose growing air-cargo risk

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The International Air Transport Association has called for a comprehensive, multilayered approach to counter the risks from undeclared and misdeclared dangerous goods. Picture:

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) is putting the role of existing aviation security screening processes as a key line of defence in the spotlight by calling for stronger, more collaborative action across the air cargo supply chain.

In a new white paper, Safety & Security in the Cargo Supply Chain: Prevention, Detection, Management and Resolution of Risks with Dangerous Goods, Iata says security screening is an important layer of protection but not a primary solution. It points out that the existing, well-established dangerous goods regulations and related cargo security screening systems were designed primarily to detect explosives and other security threats, not the full range of dangerous goods.

In the paper, Iata says the global air cargo and mail supply chain faces an evolving combination of safety and security risks arising from dangerous goods that are undeclared, misdeclared or “deliberately weaponised”. These risks have intensified with the rapid growth of e-commerce, the widespread use of lithium batteries in consumer products, increasingly complex supply chains and the emergence of “improvised incendiary devices” targeting cargo operations.

More than 80% of the 3,465 incidents relating to dangerous goods reported to Iata during the first half of 2025 (the period covered by the white paper) involved undeclared dangerous goods. Lithium batteries and concealed hazardous commodities, including e-cigarettes, perfumes and aerosols, are among the main concerns.

Iata’s primary concern is not the legitimate transport of such goods but the introduction of unauthorised dangerous goods into the supply chain. These include goods that are not declared, are incorrectly or incompletely declared, or “are intentionally concealed, modified or weaponised to cause harm”.

“Dangerous goods are transported safely by air every day. The risk comes when they enter the system undeclared or incorrectly declared. Every part of the supply chain has a role to play in identifying and stopping such incidents as soon as possible,” Brendan Sullivan, Iata’s global head of cargo, said in a statement. “Security screening, which is primarily focused on terror threats, is one layer of protection against rogue shippers but it is not a complete solution.”

Iata, which represents more than 370 airlines accounting for about 85% of global air traffic, calls for a comprehensive, multilayered approach to counter the risks from undeclared and misdeclared dangerous goods. A layered, risk-based approach across the supply chain should aim at preventing or identifying unauthorised dangerous goods at the earliest point possible.

Dangerous goods are transported safely by air every day. The risk comes when they enter the system undeclared or incorrectly declared. — Brendan Sullivan, Iata’s global head of cargo

As part of such an approach, governments are called on to assist by providing strategic direction, co-ordinated oversight and proportionate enforcement. Manufacturers, online marketplaces, retailers, shippers, postal operators, freight forwarders, ground handlers, airports and aircraft operators can assist by collectively applying controls appropriate to their responsibilities and risk exposure.

Priority measures should, in Iata’s view, include shipper education, competency-based training, enhanced documentation and acceptance controls, commodity and customer profiling, automated data analysis, accurate product information, effective reporting, information sharing, quality assurance, regulatory co-ordination, and appropriate fire mitigation measures.

The paper concludes that by integrating safety, security, intelligence, operational controls and supply chain assurance, stakeholders can reduce unauthorised dangerous goods while maintaining the safe, secure, efficient and economically sustainable movement of global air cargo and mail.

Business Day