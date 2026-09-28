Numsa leaders demand special meeting over Irvin Jim’s conduct

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Regional leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have threatened to convene the union’s national executive committee (NEC) themselves, or approach the courts to do so, after accusing national office-bearers of ignoring their demand for a meeting to scrutinise general secretary Irvin Jim’s conduct.

In a letter of demand dated September 21 the leaders, who said they represent a majority of the union’s NEC, set a September 23 deadline to convene the special NEC. Sedibeng regional secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali said no response has been received as yet.

The letter stated: “Should we convene the special NEC ourselves, kindly be advised that the resolutions taken at that meeting will be made public through a press statement and media briefing.”

Jim has become an increasing cause of discontent within Numsa, with a former leader accusing him of financial impropriety, labour law violations and fostering a culture of intimidation.

The Numsa Investment Company’s suspended CEO Khandani Msibi, who is at loggerheads with Jim, has challenged the union to convene its central committee — the highest decision-making body between national congresses — to explain how he came to own a 60% stake in the union’s investment company.

Numsa, with more than 460,000 members, is an affiliate of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

In the letter, addressed to Numsa president Andrew Chirwa and other national office bearers, regional leaders from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Sedibeng and JC Bez (Johannesburg) region stated that they were writing “to record our final demand that you convene a special NEC meeting. This demand follows our initial written request made on the evening of August 27 2026”.

The agenda items proposed include Jim’s conduct as it pertains to “alleged threats and assaults by the general secretary to regional leaders; alleged purported irregular and unconstitutional suspension of the Sedibeng regional secretary by the general secretary; alleged blocking/frustration of the regions who want their regional congresses convened by the general secretary; and failure of the [national office bearers] to convene national constitutional meetings as demanded and instructed by the constitution”.

“To date, despite our response to the president on September 6 2026 and the lapse of more than three weeks, we have received no response to our request. No notice has been issued, and no meeting has been scheduled. This letter constitutes our final demand before we exercise our rights, as set out below, to convene the special NEC ourselves,” the letter stated.

It pointed out that in terms of chapter 6(3)(d) of the Numsa constitution, the NEC is required to meet once every three months. “It is a matter of record, which we place squarely on the table, that no NEC meeting has been convened in the past 18 months. This is a material and sustained breach of the constitution, for which the national office bearers are directly accountable.”

The regional leaders said this was a “deliberate act intended to frustrate the regions that must proceed to their regional congresses”, and that if action was not taken by September 23 “please be advised that we, as a majority of the NEC regions, will be compelled to approach the courts or convene the virtual special NEC ourselves, and to issue the requisite notice accordingly.

“If we convened it ourselves we would proceed to do so without further reference to you. Should we convene the special NEC ourselves, kindly be advised that the resolutions taken at that meeting will be made public through a press statement and media briefing.”

Jim read a message from Business Day requesting comment but did not respond. Numsa spokesperson Mbali Ngwenda has also been approached for comment, which will be added once received.

In February former Saftu president Ruth Ntlokotse, who was fired as Numsa’s second deputy president over alleged misconduct in 2023, accused Jim of financial impropriety, labour law violations and fostering a culture of intimidation. She demanded that he explain whether he was receiving donor funds to “subvert worker democracy”.

Calling on Jim to take a comprehensive forensic lifestyle audit, Ntlokotse criticised his “authoritarian” leadership style and accused him of trampling on democratic centralism and presiding over Numsa’s “tragic degeneration”. She said death threats against Numsa members, which resulted in Phakamile Hlubi-Majola resigning as the union’s spokesperson in January, “brought into the open the culture of intimidation that has been allowed to take root in the union under your leadership”.

Business Day reported in January that a resolution by Numsa’s central committee calling for a return to Cosatu had triggered deep divisions within its top leadership and regional structures. Analysts said the resolution, which Jim was said to be championing, in effect marked the end of his credibility in the union movement and could also “mark the beginning of the end of his long period as general secretary of the country’s largest union”.

Business Day