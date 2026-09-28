POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madlanga to hear taxi violence testimony

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to hear evidence related to taxi violence on Monday.

The commission has ordered that evidence linked to Mpumalanga taxi boss Bafana Sindane be heard this week, after dismissing his application on Friday to postpone his testimony.

Sindane had wanted to stop the commission from using his WhatsApp messages with taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, in which they allegedly discussed hitmen.

DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis and the party’s spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Marina van Zyl, are set to brief the media on developments involving municipal managers facing criminal charges in parliament on Tuesday.

In August the DA laid criminal charges against the municipal managers of the 10 worst-performing councils, which are in the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West and Western Cape.

Read: Oupa Sindane fears self-incrimination in ‘izinkabi’ query by Madlanga commission

On Tuesday minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on September 23.

Also on Tuesday, parliament is set to hold a debate to tackle the violent crime crisis in which women in Ekurhuleni are targeted. This comes after a 10th woman in two months was found dead on Saturday at Mooifontein cemetery in Tembisa.

After the ninth body was found Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said those responsible had “declared war against the state” and that the state would respond. The police have assembled a team to probe the murders.

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture & recreation MEC Lebogang Maile on Monday hosts the Gauteng provincial leg of the 26th National Teaching Awards in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni.

Exceptional educators across Gauteng who have demonstrated “extraordinary dedication, resilience, innovation and commitment to shaping the future of education” are to be honoured.

The Food & Allied Workers Union is expected to down tools at Crown National, a top supplier of spices and other food ingredients in Southern Africa, on Monday in support of its demands for higher wages. The strike is expected to affect Crown National operations in Durban, Polokwane, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

The union is demanding a 10% across-the-board increase, a R10,000 a month minimum wage, 10 days of family responsibility leave, a R2,000 December voucher to assist workers and their families during the festive season, and 100% employer coverage of medical aid, among others.

The department of employment & labour is to host a Taking Services to the People event in the Sekhukhune District from Monday to Friday. The event aims to bring a range of government services to communities as part of the department’s Yazini programme, which translates to “Know Your Department”. The initiative seeks to extend service delivery beyond conventional office settings and bring essential services closer to the people.

Services to be provided will include the processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund applications; registration of work seekers’ CVs on the Employment Services of South Africa database, with the possibility of being matched to available job opportunities on the system; career guidance; assistance with Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases-related inquiries and services, and workplace inspections in various sectors in line with applicable labour legislation.

Political parties are set to continue with their election campaigns ahead of the local government elections on November 4.

Business Day