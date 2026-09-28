UN calls for stronger global preparedness against future pandemics

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The Covid-19 pandemic exposed significant weaknesses in health systems, surveillance, international co-operation and equitable access to vaccines and other medical products. Picture:

The UN convened a high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response at the weekend, with countries expected to renew political commitments to strengthening global systems for dealing with future pandemics and other public health emergencies.

Held at the UN headquarters in New York, the meeting came five years after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed significant weaknesses in health systems, surveillance, international co-operation and equitable access to vaccines and other medical products.

It focused on the theme “Fostering a multilateral and intergenerational approach to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics and public health emergencies, through the principles of equity and solidarity”.

The purpose of the meeting was to review progress since the first UN high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in September 2023, identify the remaining gaps and secure renewed commitments to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

UNAids executive director Winifred Byanyima said the health sector alone cannot stop pandemics. “A whole-of-society response is not a nice-to-have; it is a necessity to stop pandemics. After Covid I convened the global council on inequality, Aids and pandemics to try and understand what drives pandemics from a whole-of-society perspective,” she said.

“The council’s findings have important implications for how we think about preparedness. We found that countries with strong laboratories, stockpiles and surveillance, and with high scores on preparedness indices, sometimes had very poor outcomes.”

Some countries with far less capacity did far better. “And why was that? Inequality. The council found that inequality fuels pandemics. More unequal countries had higher Covid deaths, faster Covid spread, more HIV infections and more Aids deaths. And pandemics in turn widen economic gaps, leaving countries more vulnerable to the next pandemic. So it’s a cycle.”

The council’s findings have important implications for how we think about preparedness. We found that countries with strong laboratories, stockpiles and surveillance, and with high scores on preparedness indices, sometimes had very poor outcomes. — Winifred Byanyima, UNAids executive director

She said the council concluded that “we need an inequality-informed approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and we need to build it in our laws and in our global institutions and in our financing. Preparedness must enable people to act on public health advice. A whole-of-society approach is what will enable science that we have to stop pandemics.”

The UN’s concept note says significant challenges remain, including unequal access to health products, fragmented financing and governance mechanisms, and weaknesses in surveillance, laboratory capacity and health systems. It notes that almost 780-million Covid-19 cases and more than 7.1-million deaths have been reported globally since December 2019.

The meeting follows several developments in the global health architecture since 2023, including the adoption of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Agreement in May 2025 and amendments to the International Health Regulations that entered into force in September 2025.

The WHO has also highlighted the Pandemic Fund, strengthened epidemic intelligence systems and expanded efforts to support regional vaccine manufacturing as part of progress since the first high-level meeting.

Discussions on Friday centred on two broad areas. The first multi-stakeholder panel examined multilateral co-operation, including lessons from Covid-19 and other recent health emergencies, strengthening trust and transparency between countries, and improving co-ordination among governments, international organisations and other stakeholders.

The second panel focused on equitable access and financing, including surveillance and laboratory systems, health workforces, research and development, manufacturing and supply chains and sustainable domestic and international financing.

The meeting was expected to culminate in the approval of a concise, action-orientated political declaration that was negotiated in advance by member states and will be submitted to the General Assembly for adoption.

The UN has said the declaration is intended to translate the lessons of Covid-19 into stronger preparedness, including through resilient health systems, early-warning and surveillance systems, sustainable financing, equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics, and greater international co-operation.

• Additional reporting by Luyolo Mkentane.

Business Day