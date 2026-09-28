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WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial continues

Former defence minister back in the dock

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TimesLIVE

Former speaker of the National Assembly and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Monday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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