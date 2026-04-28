Starting school too young may set children back, study warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grade 1 pupils line up before being led into class at Setlabotjha Primary in Sebokeng. Picture:

A new study has sounded a warning about the dangers of starting school too young, finding children who enter grade 1 at the earliest possible age are more likely to repeat the year and have lower marks. The effects were most pronounced for boys and for children from poorer schools.

Rather than giving children a head start, sending kids to primary school too young may in fact set them back, said the study’s author Bianca Böhmer, a researcher at the University of Stellenbosch’s Research on Socioeconomic Policy unit.

“There is a perception that the earlier a child goes to school the better it is for them … but there’s a very clear finding that the younger you are relative to your peers, the worse you [perform],” she said.

The study highlights a conundrum for policymakers: while younger entrants may not be developmentally ready for formal schooling, they may derive other benefits from being in the system, such as free meals.

It considered the age of school entry for a cohort of more than 550,000 children who started grade 1 in 2018 and tracked their progress to grade 4, using data from the education department’s school administration and management system.

The study included learners from schools in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape. About 90% of schools in these provinces admitted most children to grade 1 when they were aged 5½ to 6½.

The younger learners were at school entry, the more likely they were to repeat the year, with the youngest learners more than twice as likely to repeat grade 1 than those who were a year older at entry, the analysis finds.

About 20% of the youngest learners who entered grade 1 aged 5½ repeated the year, while those who were almost 6½ at grade 1 only repeated about 8% of the time, said Böhmer.

The youngest learners scored the lowest in school-based assessments for home language, maths and first additional language. Being a year older in grade 1 was associated with scoring about 13 marks more in home language, 13 marks more in maths and 11 marks more in the first additional language.

The youngest learners scored the lowest in school-based assessments for home language, maths and first additional language.

The South African Schools Act, which was in force during the study period, says children entering grade 1 may be enrolled as young as 5½ and must be enrolled no later than the year in which they turn seven, in effect providing an 18-month window in which to start school.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law in September 2024, has extended compulsory schooling to grade R, which a child can enter as young as 4½.

Enrolment practices vary between and within provinces and are closely aligned with a school’s socioeconomic status, said Böhmer. In the six provinces that were studied, almost all quintile 1 to 3 schools enrolled learners in grade 1 in the year they turned six, while nearly 60% of quintile 4 and 5 schools and 35% of independent schools admitted children to grade 1 in the year they turned seven.

The education department divides schools into quintiles, based on the socioeconomic status of the communities they serve, with quintile 1 being the poorest and quintile 5 the wealthiest.

Poorer households at double disadvantage

The study did not ask parents or teachers at quintile 1-3 schools why children were starting school so young, but it is likely that the provision of free school meals and childcare were important considerations, said Bohmer. These children from poorer households were at a double disadvantage, as they were likely to be less school-ready than learners going into grade 1 at better-off schools.

The circumstances of each child and their family have to be considered in considering when to send a child to school, said Mary Metcalfe, professor of practice in the School of Public Management, Governance & Public Policy at the University of Johannesburg.

In an ideal scenario, children would be enrolled at age three or four in early childhood development centres that could provide them with preliteracy and prenumeracy skills while staff at these institutions would gauge when they are ready to move on to formal schooling, she said.