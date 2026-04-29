Minister set to review NSFAS board’s ability to govern

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Higher education minister Buti Manamela is assessing whether the board of South Africa’s key student aid body can discharge its duties effectively after its interim chair stepped down and another board member resigned.

The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was appointed by Manamela’s predecessor Nobuhle Nkabane in February 2025, with a four-year term. Chair Karen Stander resigned in November 2025 citing a toxic working environment.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the higher education & training department announced that NSFAS interim chair Mugwena Maluleke had resigned barely five months into the job due to personal and academic commitments. Board member Karabo Mohale had also resigned, it said, without providing reasons for her departure.

“The cumulative effect of these and other resignations has significantly reduced the number of remaining voting members of the board, raising serious concerns regarding the board’s ability to continue to constitute itself lawfully and discharge its statutory and fiduciary responsibilities,” said the department, without detailing which other board members had resigned. It was not immediately clear how many members remain on the board.

In terms of Section 5 (1)(a)(b) and (c) of the NSFAS Act, its board should comprise 18 members ― 13 appointed by the minister, including the chair, four co-opted by the board and the CEO.

“In light of these developments, the minister is currently assessing the legal and governance implications, including whether the board remains capable of effectively exercising its oversight and decision-making functions in terms of the applicable legislative framework,” said the department.

The minister had initiated a formal engagement with the remaining board members, giving them “an opportunity to make representations on the current governance position and on any lawful and practical alternatives available to ensure institutional stability”, it said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Manamela higher education and training minister in July 2025 after firing Nkabane over her handling of board appointments of Sector Education and Training Authorities.

In November Manamela instituted a high court review of the NSFAS board appointed by Nkabane, saying at the time that it was intended to regularise procedural shortcomings. That process has yet to conclude.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it was concerned about the continued lack of stability at the helm of NSFAS, which told parliament in February that it provides financial support to more than 1.2-million students. In addition to the board turmoil, NSFAS has had an acting CEO for over a year, said Outa senior project manager Rudie Heyneke. “We need a (stable) board and executive that can really drive this ship,” he said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union urged Manamela to stabilise NSFAS.

NSFAS had lurched from one crisis to another and worsened the problems confronting students, ranging from academic and financial exclusion to a lack of student accommodation, it said.

“The scheme (is) a critical component in ... transforming the higher education sector. (It is) a critical instrument in the realisation of providing access to free quality education for poor and working class students,” the union said in a statement.