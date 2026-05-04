Education

BREAKING | NSFAS placed under administration — for the third time

Minister dissolves board after wave of resignations

Tamar Kahn

Tamar Kahn

Health & Science Correspondent

January 22, 2026.Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela briefs the media on the plans of the post school Education and Training (PSET) sector for the 2026 accademic year as well as state of readiness thereof held at the Ronnie Mamoepa media Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA)

Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and placed it under administration, he announced on Monday.

This is the third time South Africa’s key financing agency for students has been placed under administration.

Prof Hlengani Mathebula has been appointed administrator for 24 months, or until a new board has been appointed.

Manamela said the move was intended as a “temporary but necessary intervention to restore institutional credibility, operational effectiveness and public confidence in NSFAS”.

He said last week that he was assessing the capacity of the board to discharge its duties effectively following a wave of resignations.

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