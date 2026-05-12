Gwarube feels the heat as MPs seek public protector probe into textbook deal

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Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education will ask the public protector to investigate the approval of new textbook suppliers for grades 1 to 3.

“We want an independent investigator to thoroughly probe the matter. A report from a chapter 9 institution will empower the committee to really get to the bottom of the matter,” said committee chair Joy Maimela.

The committee’s decision adds to the pressure facing basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and director-general Mathanzima Mweli over the new foundation phase national catalogue, which lists the textbooks provincial education departments may order for schools.

The catalogue, published in April, has drawn intense public scrutiny after News24 reported that the biggest share of the textbook titles went to a new supplier, “Lighthouse”, that had no publishing experience.

Lighthouse won 1,707 titles, while long-standing publishers Oxford University Press and Shuter and Shooter won 1,275 and 457 titles, respectively.

The new catalogue updates the textbooks provided to pupils, who currently use material listed in one developed in 2011 and implemented in 2012. Providing learners with updated textbooks is seen by the department as an important part of improving the literacy and numeracy skills of children in the early grades.

Gwarube told MPs she has asked the Treasury to probe the matter because the process for selecting textbook suppliers must be beyond reproach.

“The public must trust that the decisions made for the youngest learners are sound,” she said.

An internal audit inquiry is under way, and its preliminary findings indicate “some concerns that warrant further scrutiny”, she said, without elaborating.

Gwarube assured MPs that she is not interfering in the department’s procurement processes but fulfilling her oversight obligations.

“My role is executive oversight; to ask questions, to insist on accountability and to act when serious concerns arise. That is precisely what I have done,” she said.

Mweli told MPs that 150 subject specialists from provincial education departments had participated in a blind screening process, using standardised evaluation tools to assess how well textbooks meet the literacy, numeracy and development requirements of early-grade learners.

“The screeners are clueless as to who the material belongs to. Their focus is on quality,” he said.

The books that met the department’s quality standards were evaluated on price, and the three cheapest ones were added to the catalogue, he said. While the department will not compromise quality for price, it is important to reduce the burden on the taxpayer, he said.

“The new catalogue lists textbooks that are significantly cheaper than those currently in use,” he said. “The average price of a grade 1 reader listed on the previous catalogue was R55 compared to R16 on the new catalogue.”