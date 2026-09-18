UJ takes top spot in Africa in eight academic subjects

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The University of Johannesburg claims eight African top spots in the latest ShanghaiRanking.

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The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been ranked the leading university in Africa in eight academic subjects, according to the latest ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

The rankings, released on Tuesday, place UJ first in South Africa in 10 subjects, with eight of those also ranked number one on the continent.

The university features in 15 subjects in the 2026 ranking, covering areas including engineering, natural sciences, education, business, management and the social sciences.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi said the results reflected years of investment in research and academics.

“These results are not accidental and reflect a deliberate and sustained institutional investment in research excellence, high-quality academics and the capacity to produce research that is internationally recognised, impactful and relevant to Africa and the world,” he said.

The eight subjects in which UJ leads African universities are:

hospitality and tourism management;

earth sciences;

political sciences;

education;

business administration;

management;

electrical and electronic engineering; and

telecommunication engineering.

Hospitality and tourism management was UJ’s strongest global performer, ranking 19th in the world. Earth sciences and geography were both placed in the global 101–150 band, while sociology was ranked 151–200. Political sciences, education, business administration and management were each ranked in the 201–300 global band.

The ShanghaiRanking does not assess universities only on teaching. It looks at performance in individual academic subjects and uses nine indicators across five categories: world-class faculty, world-class research output, high-quality research, research impact and international collaboration.

These measures include highly cited researchers, academic awards, publications in leading journals, research citations, research awards and international research collaborations.

Mpedi said the university’s performance in different fields was particularly significant.

“It spans engineering, the natural sciences, education, business, management and the social sciences. It reflects the strength of our researchers and research networks, the quality and impact of the scholarship being produced, and UJ’s growing contribution to global knowledge from an African base.”

UJ said its performance was linked to its Strategic Plan 2035, which places research, innovation, societal impact and global partnerships at the centre of its plans.

The university has also invested in research capacity through its Global Excellence and Stature initiatives, which focus on attracting academics, developing emerging researchers, strengthening research networks and expanding its international research footprint.

Mpedi said the rankings were ultimately about the work behind the university’s position.

“Global recognition matters, but what matters most is what sits behind these results. It is the strength of our researchers, research infrastructure, the quality and influence of our scholarship, and the collaborations that enable UJ to contribute to global knowledge.”

The 2026 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects evaluates university performance across 57 subjects in natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences.

UJ’s other two South African number-one subjects are food science and technology and biotechnology.

The university said the results showed its growing research contribution from Africa to the rest of the world.

TimesLIVE