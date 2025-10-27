SA medicines regulator approves Gilead’s HIV prevention jab lenacapavir

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s medicines regulator has registered Gilead’s HIV prevention jab, lenacapavir, opening the way for the government to begin providing the twice-yearly shot.

Hopes are high that the jab, which almost completely prevented new infections in clinical trials, could transform prevention efforts and end HIV as a public health threat. It offers people an alternative to taking a daily HIV-prevention pill or other shorter-action options such as ViiV Healthcare’s two-monthly jab cabotegravir.

Experts hope the convenience of lenacapavir will help them overcome some of the challenges that have hampered the effects of current prevention tools, such as limited access to health services or difficulty sticking to a daily pill regimen.

“The registration of Lenacapavir is a game-changer, given the high prevalence rate of HIV in SA. This product is the most effective HIV prevention measure thus far,” said Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

SA has the world’s worst HIV/Aids epidemic, with an estimated 8-million people living with the disease. There were about 173,000 new infections in 2024, according to the Thembisa model.

April 2026

The health department is expected to begin providing lenacapavir in April 2026, starting with government clinics in health districts with high rates of new HIV infections. It will purchase more than 450,000 doses of Gilead’s lenacapavir at an undisclosed price, using a R513m grant from the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria to fund the first two years of its rollout.

Gilead had applied to register lenacapavir with SA’s medicines regulator in March, and the review process had been expedited by collaborating with the European Medicines for All Procedure, said Sahpra. This initiative enables the European Medicines Agency and other participating regulatory authorities to accelerate access to essential medicines by providing scientific input on high-priority drugs intended for markets outside the EU.

The US Food and Drug Administration registered lenacapavir in June, and it was recommended as an HIV prevention tool by the World Health Organisation a month later.

Lenacapavir has been registered for use in both the public and private sectors, said Semete-Makotlela. It is not clear at this stage what price Gilead will set for private sector sales.

In the US, Lencapavir will cost $28,218 for a year’s treatment, according to the New York Times. However, treatment with a generic version could cost between $35-$46, and fall to $25 per person per year if there were guaranteed uptake of between five-million and 10-million people within the first year, according to a research paper published in The Lancet.

A partnership between Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and Wits RHI announced in September that generic lenacapavir will be available in 120 low- and middle-income countries at a cost of $40, starting in 2027.

SA researchers released a modelling study earlier this year that found widespread use of lenacapavir would speed up SA’s efforts to eliminate HIV as a public health threat and lead to epidemic control by 2032, instead of 2042. Even at $100 a shot, it would be much more cost-effective than increasing the use of oral pre-exposure prophylaxis or cabotegravir, they said in a paper presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections.

