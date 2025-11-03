Inequality is making the world more vulnerable to pandemics, warns expert panel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global inequalities are prolonging current pandemics such as HIV/Aids and making the world more vulnerable to future outbreaks, warns a new report by an expert panel convened by Unaids.

The Global Council on Inequality, Aids and Pandemics on Monday called for debt restructuring for distressed countries to help break the vicious cycle between pandemics and inequality. It urged countries facing pandemics — including HIV/Aids — to scrap austerity measures, saying they made things worse by degrading public health systems and deepening inequality.

“When efforts to stabilise pandemic-hit economies are paid for through high interest on debts and through austerity measures, they starve health, education and social protection systems. Societies then become less resilient and more vulnerable to disease outbreaks. Breaking this cycle requires enabling all countries to have the fiscal space to invest in health security,” said Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who co-chaired the council with former First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos and Institute of Health Equity director Michael Marmot.

The report comes as SA prepares to host the G20 leaders summit later this month, on a continent in which many nations are grappling with high debt servicing costs and dwindling foreign aid. Many Western governments are reducing bilateral support as they increase defence spending, while the Trump administration has slashed foreign aid and withdrawn support from a wide range of global health organisations, such as the Global Fund to fight HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

High levels of inequality increase the risk of disease outbreaks becoming pandemics and make pandemics more deadly and longer in duration, warns the report.

“The evidence is unequivocal. If we reduce inequalities — including through decent housing, fair work, quality education and social protection — we reduce pandemic risk at its roots. Actions to tackle inequality are not ‘nice to have’; they are essential to pandemic preparedness and response,” said Marmot.

The council was established by Unaids executive director Winnie Byanyima in 2023 to advocate for policies to tackle the inequalities that fuel disease outbreaks.

“The report shows why leaders urgently need to tackle the inequalities that drive pandemics, and it shows them how they can do this. Reducing inequalities within and between countries will enable a better, fairer and safer life for everyone,” she said.