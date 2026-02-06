Sizwe Hosmed accused of breaches in curatorship court battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of South Africa’s medical scheme industry regulator has filed an explosive affidavit in the Pretoria high court alleging a swathe of irregularities at troubled medical scheme Sizwe Hosmed, which is under curatorship.

The allegations include payouts for duplicate claims that potentially run to more than half-a-billion rand, procurement irregularities and misuse of the scheme’s corporate credit card by its former principal officer.

The scheme’s administrator, 3Sixty, and the former principal officer Simon Mangcwatywa denied the allegations levelled at them.

Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) registrar Musa Gumede filed the affidavit in response to an application launched last week by Sizwe Hosmed’s former board of trustees seeking to have its curator Lebogang Mpakati removed and the curatorship rescinded.

Sizwe Hosmed, South Africa’s eighth-largest open medical scheme, was placed under curatorship last year after the regulator’s efforts to stabilise its finances using statutory management failed. A scheme’s board of trustees remains in place during statutory management but is removed if it is placed under curatorship.

In the latest twist in an increasingly complex legal fight, Gumede has pushed back against the former board of trustees’ efforts to end the curatorship but agreed that Mpakati is not fit to hold office as a provisional sequestration order was granted against her late last year.

On Wednesday he filed a counterapplication asking the court to remove Mpakati as curator and appoint Ian Fleming instead. Fleming was previously the curator of Thebemed Medical Scheme.

Gumede said in papers that Mpakati had failed to inform the CMS that she was involved in legal proceedings seeking to liquidate her business and sequestrate her estate when she was appointed curator. The judgment granting provisional liquidation and sequestration orders against her contained details of an overpayment for her fees that placed her fitness and propriety in question, he said.

Mpakati told Business Day earlier this week that it was a separate matter that had no bearing on her role as curator.

In making his case for Sizwe Hosmed to remain under curatorship, Gumede cites the findings of two reports into the scheme’s affairs that the regulator has not previously published.

The first report, from TFS Africa Forensics, identified potential duplicate claims — in which service providers were paid twice or more for the same claim — of more than R522m. It also flagged more than 245,000 stale claims totalling R81m that had been paid by the scheme’s administrator, 3Sixty, between July 2023 and February 2024. Claims are deemed stale if they are more than four months old and medical schemes usually consider them ineligible after this stage.

Khandani Msibi, 3Sixty CEO, said the administrator had not had sight of the TFS Africa Forensics report and the allegation that the organisation had paid out duplicate claims of more than half a billion rand was unfounded.

A previous report by KPMG alleging more than R300m in duplicate claims had been wrong and the figure was subsequently reduced to just R17, he said.

He accused the registrar of going on a “fishing expedition” and questioned why the scheme and 3Sixty had not been allowed to respond to the allegations in the reports.

Former board of trustees chair Luyolo Makwabe declined to comment.

The second report, from Phandahanu Forensics, alleges Mangcwatywa misused the scheme’s corporate credit card for personal expenses, including car rentals while on leave, flights for relatives and traffic fines.

Mangcwatywa denied the allegations, saying he had submitted detailed records and receipts for an alleged R1.1m in expenses to an internal investigation. He had demonstrated that the expenditure aligned with the scheme’s policies at the time and all charges against him had been withdrawn in 2024. “I remain dedicated to upholding the highest governance standards,” he said.

The Phandahanu report also alleges irregularities in the appointment of a company called Kwandlunkulu for scheme elections and that payments were made to service providers without supporting contracts.