Competition Commission probes more pharmaceutical companies

Picture: 123RF/PAVEL CHAGOCHKIN

The Competition Commission is investigating several pharmaceutical manufacturers after a complaint from the health department.

The companies include Ascendis, Pharma Q and Sonke, according to Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga. He confirmed an investigation is under way but declined to elaborate on the allegations levelled against the firms, saying only the investigation was at an early stage.

Ascendis delisted from the JSE last year, Pharma Q is partly owned by Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Micro Labs, and Sonke is a subsidiary of Indian generic drug maker Sun Pharma. All three companies supply medicines to the state.

The Competition Commission has the power to investigate allegations of collusive tendering among firms that submit tenders, such as agreements among competing companies to rotate bids, fix prices and engage in cover pricing.

Makunga declined to answer Business Day’s questions about the nature of the complaints against the companies.

The health department’s spokesperson Foster Mohale also declined to comment, saying the matter was in the commission’s hands.

The development comes in the wake of the commission’s decision last year to launch an investigation into the South African subsidiary of Indian generic drug manufacturer Hetero for alleged collusion in the bidding process for a R15.5bn Aids drug tender awarded in August 2025. The probe was also triggered by a referral from the health department.

The latest development appears to have caught the companies facing scrutiny by surprise.

“We are not aware of any Competition Commission investigation concerning Ascendis. Accordingly, we are not able to respond to any queries in this regard,” said Ascendis company secretary Joe Fine.

Pharma Q MD Anand Mehta said the company was unaware of the commission’s investigation.

Sun Pharma CEO Malcolm Brown had not responded to Business Day at the time of publication.