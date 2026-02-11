Medical schemes watchdog succeeds in bid to replace Sizwe Hosmed curator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The medical scheme industry regulator has succeeded in its bid to replace the curator of Sizwe Hosmed and assured members that the scheme remains fully operational.

Following a high court order handed down on Wednesday, Ian Fleming will take over the curatorship from Lebogang Mpakati, who faces a provisional sequestration order regarding her previous work as a business rescue practitioner.

“The regulatory measures applied to Sizwe Medical Scheme are part of our proactive oversight framework and are designed to strengthen, not disrupt, its operations. Members can be assured that the scheme remains functional, stable and capable of meeting its obligations,” said Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) registrar Musa Gumede.

The CMS took legal action to place Sizwe Hosmed under curatorship last year after attempts to stabilise its finances with statutory management failed.

Earlier this month it launched an urgent high court application to cancel Mpakati’s appointment as curator, citing concerns about a judgment handed down in December granting a provisional liquidation order against her business and a provisional sequestration order against her estate. That judgment stemmed from a dispute over R2.3m in fees paid to Mpakati when she was appointed as the business rescue practitioner for Catai Logistics several years ago.

On Wednesday the high court in Pretoria handed down an order confirming an agreement between the former chair of Sizwe Hosmed’s board of trustees, Luyolo Makwabe, CMS registrar Musa Gumede and Sizwe Hosmed’s trustees terminating Mpakati’s curatorship and appointing Fleming with immediate effect. She has been given 30 days to hand over all the information she has about the scheme to Fleming and provide a final report to the CMS.

Fleming was previously the curator of Thebemed Medical Scheme.

Mpakati was not immediately available to comment.

She previously told Business Day that Sizwe Hosmed’s solvency ratio had improved from 5% when she was appointed as curator in September to 14% at end-December.

A scheme’s solvency ratio is a measure of its claims-paying ability and is the ratio of its accumulated funds to its annualised contribution income. The Medical Schemes Act says schemes must have a solvency ratio of at least 25%.