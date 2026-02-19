Motsoaledi distances himself from Aids drug tender row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding his department’s latest Aids drug tender, telling parliament that director-general Sandile Buthelezi bears full responsibility for it.

Business Day reported last month that two of the companies awarded a share of the key contracts for the three-in-one pills taken by most HIV patients went into business rescue just days after the tender began on December 1.

The development sent the department scrambling to find alternative suppliers to ensure there was no disruption of treatment for HIV patients and prompted parliament to call the minister to account.

On Wednesday, accompanied by a large contingent of senior officials, Motsoaledi emphasised that Buthelezi is the department’s chief accounting officer and therefore responsible for final sign-off on all procurement contracts, including the R15.5bn Aids drug tender announced in August.

MPs grilled the minister and his team on the extent of the due diligence conducted on the companies that bid for the tender, questioning how it was possible for officials to be unaware of the financial challenges confronting Barrs and Innovata when their bids were evaluated.

Both companies, which were at that stage subsidiaries of Avacare Health, went into business rescue on December 9.

Motsoaledi said the department did not scrutinise the financial statements of companies bidding for tenders because it did not have the capacity to do so and outsourcing the task to an auditing firm would be prohibitively expensive.

“The chances of companies going under are so slim it would not be worth hiring audit companies and paying exorbitant sums of money,” he said.

The department’s chief financial officer, Phaswa Mamogale, confirmed that the members of the bid adjudication committee had not examined the balance sheets of rival bidders for the Aids drug tender.

The National Treasury, which was previously responsible for pharmaceutical tenders, had not asked for financial statements either, said the department’s chief director for sector-wide procurement, Khadija Jamaloodien.

The health department considered the past performance of companies bidding for new tenders and relied on the Treasury and the department of trade industry & competition to flag any indications that a company might not perform due to financial difficulties, Jamaloodien said.

The DA’s Michele Clark said the Public Finance Management Act required departments to obtain financial statements of entities bidding for contracts.“It is critical that financial statements are examined before we give tenders. I can’t see why it is not done,” she said.

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa expressed scepticism about the minister’s claim that the department did not have the capacity to assess the financial health of companies bidding for tenders, saying it had previously done so.

For example, a tender for recruitment and payroll services for the interim traditional healers council had required bidders to provide proof of their financial capability, Chirwa said.

Call for SIU probe

“We want the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) to come in and investigate the details of what happened,” she said.

The MK’s Thembinkosi Mjadu also raised concerns about possible corruption, saying: “Is there no brown envelope in this tender?”

Motsoaledi assured MPs he had always kept his distance from the department’s procurement processes and any potential investigation would find no evidence implicating him in any wrongdoing.

The three-year Aids drug tender has been dogged by controversy ever since the contract awards were announced in August.

First, several local pharmaceutical manufacturers complained they had been unfairly excluded, prompting the local subsidiary of Indian generic drug manufacturer Hetero to take legal action to get it scrapped.

It then emerged that the Competition Commission had launched an investigation into Hetero SA following a complaint from the health department over alleged price collusion.

In the latest twist, Hetero SA acquired a controlling stake in Barrs, which went into business rescue on December 9 along with its sister company Innovata. Both Barrs and Innovata were at that stage subsidiaries of Avacare Health, which also went into business rescue.

Barrs and Innovata won about a quarter of the volume to supply monthly and three-monthly packs of the three-in-one pills combining tenofovir, lamivudine and dolutegravir (TLD).

MPs questioned how it was possible for two subsidiaries of the same firm to have been awarded contracts. Mamogale said Barrs and Innovata had separate directors, indicating that the subsidiaries operated independently.

The ATM’s Vuyo Zungula asked why Hetero SA, which was excluded from the tender on suspicion of price collusion, had been allowed to re-enter as the new owner of Barrs.

Jamooldien said the department had no control over who the business rescue practitioner sold Barrs to.