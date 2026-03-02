Health director-general and senior officials charged with fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The health department’s director-general Sandile Buthelezi and two other senior officials have been arrested and charged with fraud and theft, the Hawks announced on Monday.

Buthelezi appeared briefly in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning, alongside the department’s CFO Phaswa Mamogale and deputy director-general for tertiary services, Percy Mahlati.

Their arrests follow an investigation launched in April 2024 to probe the allegedly irregular award of more than R1m to a service provider in 2023, in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, the Hawks said in a statement.

Three senior officials from the national health department, Percy Mahlati, Phaswa Mamogale and director-general Sandile Buthelezi, at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, March 2 2026. Picture: Herman Moloi (Herman Moloi)

The trio were each granted R10,000 bail and their case was postponed until June 3.

A fourth suspect, the service provider and her company are yet to be arrested, said the Hawks.

Buthelezi and Mahlati have been instructed to surrender their passports and all three officials have been instructed not to return to their offices.

Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said no further details could be disclosed as the matter was under investigation by the Hawks.

“The fight against corruption remains an apex priority for the government as part of its commitment to building a safer, ethical and corruption-free South Africa. This development aligns with the 2026 state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he underscored the need to intensify efforts against organised crime and systemic corruption, identifying these as critical threats to democracy and economic stability,” she said in a statement.

The health department was not immediately available to comment.