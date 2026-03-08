SA will not recall sanitary pads after chemicals found, says Motsoaledi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African government will not recall any sanitary pads from the market after traces of hormone-disrupting chemicals were found, because there is no evidence of harm, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Sunday.

Motsoaledi addressed the media two weeks after the University of the Free State published research on the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in 16 sanitary pads and seven panty liner brands used by millions of South African women for decades.

The chemicals found were phthalates, bisphenols and parabens; however, the presence of the chemicals was low.

Cumulative exposure

The chemicals can also be found in food and cosmetic products. The researchers raised concerns that repeated contact may contribute to cumulative exposure, linked to hormonal imbalances, fertility problems, endometriosis and even certain types of cancer.

The research did not recommend for products to be withdrawn from the market but raised a need for safety assessments and the establishment of regulatory standards to ensure that menstrual products are safe.

Motsoaledi said after the publishing of the study, the department consulted with several experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO), as scientists have been studying the impact of the chemicals on humans for more than 100 years.

“It is not surprising that EDCs were found in sanitary pads because they are found in many products,” Motsoaledi said.

“Most important is that this or any other study has not established a causal relationship between the detected chemicals and adverse health outcomes in women or girls. Women and girls can be reassured that it remains safe to use sanitary pads and documents.”

Motsoaledi said clinical evidence has not been found that necessitates the withdrawal of the pads from shelves.

“None of the tested products warrant withdrawal from the market,” Motsoaledi said.

He acknowledged concerns from the research on the long-period exposure and said it continues to be studied by experts to determine whether it causes direct harm to humans.

“The exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals is higher in men than women due to occupational exposure, as we saw in the study from China. The risk of endocrine chemicals disrupting hormones is still theoretical and not yet established in practice.

“The concentration of EDCs in menstrual products is very low; the finding of EDCs in sanitary pads does not automatically translate to harm in the human body. No link to clinical harm was established by the study that brought us here. No harm to the general public has been proven.”

When the study was published, the National Consumer Commission announced it would conduct an investigation against suppliers including Kimberly-Clark of SA (produces Kotex); Procter and Gamble (Always); Anna Organics; The Lion Match Company (Comfitex); Johnson & Johnson (Stay Free); Premier Group of Companies (Lil-lets) and Essity Hygiene and Health (Libresse South Africa).

The National Consumer Commission has decided not to recall any of the products. Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said researchers have advised the commission “they cannot rely on the research”.

“The research suggests the EDCs identified are low. There should be no need to worry about the quality of the products that are on the market,” Ratshisusu said.

“We will not be instituting any product recalls on this basis. The regulators should continue with the work they are doing.”

WHO South Africa representative Shenaaz El-Halabi also concurred there was no evidence globally prompting recall of the sanitary pads.

“The public health benefits should never be lost without any clear evidence of harm, and right now sanitary pads and panty liners are part of the universal health coverage.

“We do not see why the population should be denied this important health benefit because currently there is evidence that suggests otherwise,” El-Halabi said.